Home next to disused railway bridge gets the go-ahead

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:49 PM June 17, 2021   
Site where councillors approved a three-bed home

A three-bed home has been given the go-head for a controversial site next to a disused railway bridge in Ring's End. - Credit: Google Street View

A home can be built on a controversial site next to a disused railway bridge, despite its planning application being recommended for refusal.

Councillors on Fenland District Council’s planning committee approved the three-bed property on land north of 39, March Road, Ring's End. 

Their decision went against the advice of the Executive Director of Place and Economy, who recommended the scheme was refused because the home would be "visually dominated by the historic arches” of the bridge.

It was also felt the arches would overshadow both the house and its garden.

“As such the scheme will fail to deliver appropriate levels of residential amenity,” a summary said.

A scheme for the same site was previously been dismissed at planning appeals and refused by the committee.

But councillors felt this latest application would not interfere with the surrounding infrastructure, and the majority voted in favour with seven votes for and four against.

The decision was made at the planning committee meeting on June 9.

Wisbech St Mary News

