Inside the £1million houses for sale in Cambridgeshire right now
- Credit: Fine & Country
Ever wondered what spending a million pounds on the Cambridgeshire housing market would get you?
For those of us who are lucky enough to have £1m to spend on a property in Cambridgeshire: there are some large, beautiful properties available.
These houses are all on the market across Cambridgeshire for £1 million. The average price for a property in Cambridge is £536,446 over the last year.
Here is a six-bed detached house in Ramsey Road, Kings Ripton Huntingdon.
The property boasts four reception rooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage with a room above it!
Set on the edge of the village, the house is surrounded by calming green space with beautiful Fenland views. Brook House has been extended to offer spacious and versatile accommodation.
It boasts a living room, dining room, large family room, study and a kitchen breakfast room with separate utility room.
More details are available on the Rightmove website.
Also on the market for £1m is this grand seven-bed detached house set just outside of Cambridge in Over.
It backs on to open countryside and includes planning permission for an additional dwelling, situated on a no through road, close to the centre of the west Cambridgeshire village.
Most Read
- 1 Four-day closure for stretch of A141 between Chatteris and Warboys
- 2 Storm Eunice aftermath: Van overturns on Forty Foot Bank near B1096
- 3 Official closing date of Chatteris Jack's supermarket announced
- 4 North Bank near B1040 closed ‘until further notice’ from this evening
- 5 Gas pipeline repairs causes seventeen-week Cambridgeshire road closure
- 6 Resurfacing work causes three-day road closure on B1093
- 7 Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery
- 8 Mayor’s £78,000 a year strategic advisor quits
- 9 Lorry flees the scene after A14 crash between VW Golf and HGV
- 10 9 of the best pubs in Cambridgeshire according to Tripadvisor
The house is arranged around an "L" shaped ground floor which maximises the views over the garden.
Charter Cottage boasts seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and a study.
The property also has the fantastic benefit of having planning permission in place to build a single storey, oak framed, 3 bedroom house in the existing garden.
More information on Charter Cottage can be found on Rightmove.