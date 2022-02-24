Brook House is a detached family home situated on the edge of the village of Kings Ripton - Credit: Fine & Country

Ever wondered what spending a million pounds on the Cambridgeshire housing market would get you?

For those of us who are lucky enough to have £1m to spend on a property in Cambridgeshire: there are some large, beautiful properties available.

These houses are all on the market across Cambridgeshire for £1 million. The average price for a property in Cambridge is £536,446 over the last year.

Here is a six-bed detached house in Ramsey Road, Kings Ripton Huntingdon.

Brook House has a stunning well-kept garden surrounding the house. - Credit: Fine & Country



The property boasts four reception rooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage with a room above it!

The owners describe the room above the garages as 'huge'. - Credit: Fine & Country

Set on the edge of the village, the house is surrounded by calming green space with beautiful Fenland views. Brook House has been extended to offer spacious and versatile accommodation.

One of the rooms has been transformed to a multi-purpose cinema or gym. - Credit: Fine & Country

It boasts a living room, dining room, large family room, study and a kitchen breakfast room with separate utility room.

Can you imagine toasting to your new home in this high-spec kitchen? - Credit: Fine & Country

More details are available on the Rightmove website.

Also on the market for £1m is this grand seven-bed detached house set just outside of Cambridge in Over.

The coloured area shows how much of the land belongs to Charter Cottage. - Credit: Bidwells

It backs on to open countryside and includes planning permission for an additional dwelling, situated on a no through road, close to the centre of the west Cambridgeshire village.

The huge driveway has more than enough parking for multiple cars. - Credit: Bidwells

The house is arranged around an "L" shaped ground floor which maximises the views over the garden.

The garden is perfect for al-fresco dining in the beautiful Cambridgeshire sunshine. - Credit: Bidwells

Charter Cottage boasts seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and a study.

The delightful Principal Bedroom features a large En-Suite Bathroom and French doors to the garden. - Credit: Bidwells

The property also has the fantastic benefit of having planning permission in place to build a single storey, oak framed, 3 bedroom house in the existing garden.

Greatly extended and improved over the years, the spacious accommodation extends to 2,832.7 sq ft. - Credit: Bidwells

More information on Charter Cottage can be found on Rightmove.