News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News > Housing

Inside the £1million houses for sale in Cambridgeshire right now

Author Picture Icon

Rosie Boon

Published: 9:30 AM February 24, 2022
Brook House is a detached family home situated on the edge of the village of Kings Ripton

Brook House is a detached family home situated on the edge of the village of Kings Ripton - Credit: Fine & Country

Ever wondered what spending a million pounds on the Cambridgeshire housing market would get you?

For those of us who are lucky enough to have £1m to spend on a property in Cambridgeshire: there are some large, beautiful properties available. 

These houses are all on the market across Cambridgeshire for £1 million. The average price for a property in Cambridge is £536,446 over the last year. 

Here is a six-bed detached house in Ramsey Road, Kings Ripton Huntingdon. 

Brook House has a stunning well-kept garden surrounding the house.

Brook House has a stunning well-kept garden surrounding the house. - Credit: Fine & Country


The property boasts four reception rooms, three bathrooms and a three-car garage with a room above it!

The owners describe the room above the garages as 'huge'. 

The owners describe the room above the garages as 'huge'. - Credit: Fine & Country

Set on the edge of the village, the house is surrounded by calming green space with beautiful Fenland views. Brook House has been extended to offer spacious and versatile accommodation.

One of the rooms has been transformed to a multi-purpose cinema or gym. 

One of the rooms has been transformed to a multi-purpose cinema or gym. - Credit: Fine & Country

It boasts a living room, dining room, large family room, study and a kitchen breakfast room with separate utility room.

Can you imagine toasting to your new home in this high-spec kitchen?

Can you imagine toasting to your new home in this high-spec kitchen? - Credit: Fine & Country

More details are available on the Rightmove website.

Also on the market for £1m is this grand seven-bed detached house set just outside of Cambridge in Over.

The coloured area shows how much of the land belongs to Charter Cottage. 

The coloured area shows how much of the land belongs to Charter Cottage. - Credit: Bidwells

It backs on to open countryside and includes planning permission for an additional dwelling, situated on a no through road, close to the centre of the west Cambridgeshire village.

The coloured area shows how much of the land belongs to Charter Cottage. 

The huge driveway has more than enough parking for multiple cars. - Credit: Bidwells

Most Read

  1. 1 Four-day closure for stretch of A141 between Chatteris and Warboys
  2. 2 Storm Eunice aftermath: Van overturns on Forty Foot Bank near B1096
  3. 3 Official closing date of Chatteris Jack's supermarket announced
  1. 4 North Bank near B1040 closed ‘until further notice’ from this evening
  2. 5 Gas pipeline repairs causes seventeen-week Cambridgeshire road closure
  3. 6 Resurfacing work causes three-day road closure on B1093
  4. 7 Police cordon off high street One Stop shop in Sutton after robbery
  5. 8 Mayor’s £78,000 a year strategic advisor quits  
  6. 9 Lorry flees the scene after A14 crash between VW Golf and HGV
  7. 10 9 of the best pubs in Cambridgeshire according to Tripadvisor

The house is arranged around an "L" shaped ground floor which maximises the views over the garden.

The garden is perfect for al-fresco dining in the beautiful Cambridgeshire sunshine. 

The garden is perfect for al-fresco dining in the beautiful Cambridgeshire sunshine. - Credit: Bidwells

Charter Cottage boasts seven bedrooms, three bathrooms and a study.

The delightful Principal Bedroom features a large En-Suite Bathroom and French doors to the garden.

The delightful Principal Bedroom features a large En-Suite Bathroom and French doors to the garden. - Credit: Bidwells

 

The property also has the fantastic benefit of having planning permission in place to build a single storey, oak framed, 3 bedroom house in the existing garden. 

Greatly extended and improved over the years, the spacious accommodation extends to 2,832.7 sq ft.

Greatly extended and improved over the years, the spacious accommodation extends to 2,832.7 sq ft. - Credit: Bidwells

More information on Charter Cottage can be found on Rightmove.

Hot Properties
Cambs Live News
Cambridge News
South Cambridgeshire News
Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Trees down on Station Road, Melbourn earlier this morning. 

Cambs Live News

Updates as Storm Eunice batters Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Multiple cars have collided on the A141 March Road this evening. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Two cars collide on A141 junction with A605 near March

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
The giant tree fell on Station Road in Melbourn, south-west Cambridgeshire. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Giant tree lands on dog walker amid Storm Eunice in Cambridgeshire

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Officers investigating the disappearance of Igors Jurgevicas, 45, have found a body in the March area.

Cambs Live News

Police find body in search for missing 45-year-old Igors Jurgevicas

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon