Permission granted to build a new home – on the fourth planning appeal

Published: 1:30 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 1:32 PM July 13, 2021

A government planning inspector has said a home can now be built on land next to 32 Eastwood End, Wimblington. - Credit: Fenland District Council planning portal

Seven years and four planning appeals later, a couple have been told they can build a home on the outskirts of a village.

A government planning inspector disagreed with Fenland planners' and granted permission for the bungalow next to 32, Eastwood End, Wimblington.

Planning inspector John Felgate described as “ill-founded” the council’s argument that the bungalow would affect the area’s character and appearance.

Mr Felgate said: “I note the council’s professed concern that a single-storey building would be incongruous alongside the taller dwellings around it.

“But alternative designs have been rejected on the grounds of visual impact and the present proposal seems to me a logical and reasonable response to that issue.

“Other dwellings in the street have a variety of different heights and numbers of storeys.

He said: “The present proposal would be smaller and lower than others around it, but there is no reason why that alone should amount to harm.

“The suggestion that it should now be taller is contradictory to the previous arguments.”

“In the circumstances, the council’s case on this ground seems ill-founded.”

The site has been the subject of three previous planning appeals since 2014.

As well as being single-storey, the development’s most recent proposals have also removed the garage and adopted a barn-like design.

Mr Felgate that the location is acceptable and there was adequate access to the local services and facilities.

He advised a condition relating to possible ground contamination is necessary “to protect human health”.

Wimblington Parish Council had objected to the application on the grounds that “it is in open countryside and is not in keeping with the character of the area”.

They also claimed the proposed access to the plot “is across a much used byway, which is unsuitable for access to a dwelling”.

The successful appellants were Mr and Mrs B King.

The Kings say the site is overgrown grassland, with landscaping around the periphery and a dilapidated Nissan hut and outbuilding within the centre of the land.

Their agents described it as an “eyesore and this development represents an opportunity to improve the outlook of this site”.