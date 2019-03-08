Video

We may be suffering from the extreme heatwave, but how can our animals keep in top condition?

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK�s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The extreme heatwave we are currently going through may be a challenge, but how are our animals coping and what should be done to keep them fit and healthy?

At the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington, where they house animals ranging from cats and dogs to goats and guinea pigs, workers are doing their utmost to ensure their prized possessions are in top condition.

We also met Princess and Dizzy, both 10-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terriers who were both rescued from the same owner and could not wait to release their energy amid the blistering sunshine.

Tiffany Saunders, kennel supervisor at RSPCA Block Fen, discussed how they tend to their canine friends, as well as their other animals.

"They are coping really well, only because we are putting things into place to help them with the extreme heat," Tiffany said.

"We're using things to cool them down, ensuring we don't walk the dogs in this weather and just bringing them into shaded areas.

"We're very lucky we've got a shaded paddock that's covered up, so we bring groups into here and it is cool underneath the cover."

Wet towels and a water bowl were also greeted with delight by Princess and Dizzy, but what is the most difficult animal to look after?

"I'd say rabbits are very difficult because they are out in their runs, so we do cover them over with towels, but it is more difficult when you've got your outdoor animals," Tiffany added.

Some animals are perhaps easier to keep within arm's reach, such as the centre's cattery and designated kennels.

But as the sweltering weather is still upon us, there are some tips that pet owners should consider.

"We make frozen treats, so it's a combination of treats, meats, water, put them in a bowl and freeze them and that makes a really good frozen treat that will cool them down," Tiffany said.

"Before taking them out, we just damp them down with a hose.

"It's really important you don't hose them after a walk without hosing them before because that sends them into shock."

