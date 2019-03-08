Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

We may be suffering from the extreme heatwave, but how can our animals keep in top condition?

PUBLISHED: 14:27 25 July 2019

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK�s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK�s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

The extreme heatwave we are currently going through may be a challenge, but how are our animals coping and what should be done to keep them fit and healthy?

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

At the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington, where they house animals ranging from cats and dogs to goats and guinea pigs, workers are doing their utmost to ensure their prized possessions are in top condition.

We also met Princess and Dizzy, both 10-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terriers who were both rescued from the same owner and could not wait to release their energy amid the blistering sunshine.

Tiffany Saunders, kennel supervisor at RSPCA Block Fen, discussed how they tend to their canine friends, as well as their other animals.

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

"They are coping really well, only because we are putting things into place to help them with the extreme heat," Tiffany said.

"We're using things to cool them down, ensuring we don't walk the dogs in this weather and just bringing them into shaded areas.

"We're very lucky we've got a shaded paddock that's covered up, so we bring groups into here and it is cool underneath the cover."

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Wet towels and a water bowl were also greeted with delight by Princess and Dizzy, but what is the most difficult animal to look after?

"I'd say rabbits are very difficult because they are out in their runs, so we do cover them over with towels, but it is more difficult when you've got your outdoor animals," Tiffany added.

Some animals are perhaps easier to keep within arm's reach, such as the centre's cattery and designated kennels.

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

But as the sweltering weather is still upon us, there are some tips that pet owners should consider.

"We make frozen treats, so it's a combination of treats, meats, water, put them in a bowl and freeze them and that makes a really good frozen treat that will cool them down," Tiffany said.

"Before taking them out, we just damp them down with a hose.

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

"It's really important you don't hose them after a walk without hosing them before because that sends them into shock."

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANTHow will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK’s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

8,500 residents of Fenland town given two numbers to call if they spot this woman on their streets for the next two years

The helpful map provided by Cambridgeshire Police showing the exclusion area in Ramsey from which Marissa Maine has been excluded, The injunction was issued on the ground of anti social behaviour. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

We may be suffering from the extreme heatwave, but how can our animals keep in top condition?

How will animals at RSPCA Block Fen be affected during the UK�s heat wave? We went to find out. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Popstar Lee Brennan of 911 fame talks tour banter ahead of The Boys Are Back reunion in Cambridge

An explosive mix of 90s nostalgia is set for Cambridge when boybands 911, Five, Damage and A1 reunite to play their biggest hits. 911's Lee Brennan spoke to the Cambs Times. Picture: HUSH PR

Council ‘enforcers’ set to move in to remove caravans - and their occupants- from riverside home at Bedlam Bridge near March

Officials from Fenland District Council have visited this site of an illegal travellers encampment at Bedlam Bridge on the outskirts of March. The vans arrived at the weekend. The land has a history of enforcement. Picture; JOHN ELWORTHY

Greater Anglia advise “not to travel unless absolutely necessary” amid extreme heatwave

Greater Anglia is due to run a heavily-reduced service, with temperatures forecast to hit a high of 38 degrees in some parts, in order to prevent tracks from being damaged. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Fenland combine harvester driver’s plea to farming colleagues: ‘please don’t hold up traffic… we really shouldn’t be such idiots’

A Fenland farmer has released a plea to fellow agricultural road users to not hold up long lines of traffic. Picture: George Munns / Facebook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists