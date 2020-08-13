Troubleshooting: Your college application questions answered



Michelle Blake, marketing manager at the College of West Anglia, shares tips on how to prepare for GCSE results day and what steps to take to secure your college placement.



Q: What will I need to do after getting my results to guarantee my college placement?

A: After results day, we’ll be in touch with further instructions for enrolment. We will base the offer on the calculated grades you receive on August 20, though every applicant is guaranteed a place on a suitable course.

You can prepare for September by accessing course-specific materials and staying up-to-date with the latest college news via our online learning platform LEARN, and our social media platform BUZZ. It’s easy to download the app to your phone.



Q: What if I’ve not yet sent an application?

A: Students can apply any time via our website. We will also have a GCSE fast track hotline which opens on August 19 for last-minute applications. You can call us on 01553 815449 to discuss your options.

Q: What will happen if I don’t receive my predicted grades?

A: The key thing is not to panic. Get in touch with a member of our admissions team as soon as possible. Everyone will be guaranteed a place on a suitable course and we’ll work with you to find the best option.

Q: Can I change my course, even if I’ve already sent in my application?

A: If you’d like to change your application or are still unsure of what you want to do, the admissions team and our career advisors are happy to help. You can email them or get in touch via the live chat on our website.

Q: When will my course begin?

A: We’re planning to begin all full-time courses in early September. We’ll email you with an exact start date closer to the time. You’ll receive your student schedule before starting.

Online teaching may be a part of your course to support class learning. Our virtual learning platform enables students to access engaging and interactive studies to support their education and progression. Our social platform, BUZZ, will allow staff and students to communicate easily whenever needed.

We’re planning the practical courses to ensure students will have enough time on campus to develop the skills they need while staying safe.

Q: What support can you offer those with special educational needs?

A: During your application process, you should make us aware of any support needs you may have.

We’ll then tailor a plan to help support you on your course – whether that’s added classroom support, help with Maths and English, alternate exam arrangements or providing resources to help you study.

Q: What travel arrangements will I need to make before starting college?

A: We’re working with Cambridgeshire County Council and local bus providers to subsidise the cost of transport. If you live in the Fenland area, you may be eligible for transport to the College of West Anglia for less than £100 for the year.

If your household income is below £30,000 per annum, you may be eligible for our financial support scheme, which will cover the full cost of travel to and from the college.

If you are eligible for any kind of financial aid, we’ll inform you and make the arrangements on your behalf.

Q: What steps have you taken during COVID-19 to ensure the college is as safe as possible for students starting in September?

A: We’ve set up notices and floor markings around the campuses and reduced class sizes to ensure we uphold social distancing measures. There are hygiene stations at various points throughout the campuses.

Our welfare and safeguarding team are on-hand to support learners through texts, emails, telephones and video calls.

Visit cwa.ac.uk for more information.

Call 01553 761144 or email enquiries@cwa.ac.uk if you have any questions or want to speak with a member of the team after receiving your results.