Published: 3:08 PM March 29, 2021

Cllr Chris Boden (left), leader of Fenland District Council, James Palmer (centre), mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Cllr Jan French (right), deputy leader at Fenland District Council. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Residents are being reminded to take part in this May’s elections, albeit in a Covid-secure way.

Voters will receive their poll cards this week to take part in different elections on Thursday, May 6.

Votes will be cast for the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner, the mayor for the Combined Authority, county council members and five local by-elections to fill parish, town and district council seats.

Fenland District Council is ensuring that residents who choose to vote in person follow Covid-19 guidelines.

These include face coverings, unless exempt, washing hands on entry, maintaining social distancing and bringing their own pen or pencil to vote.

There will also be a one-way system and regular cleaning and queuing systems to control the number of people inside at any one time.

A spokesperson for Fenland Council said: “Elections are an opportunity to make your voice heard on who represents you on local issues, but you must be registered by April 19 to be able to vote.

Mayor James Palmer will be looking for another term in charge of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. - Credit: Archant

“Polling stations will be Covid-secure and extra staff will be on hand to ensure safety measures are adhered to.

“But if people would rather not vote in person, we would urge them to apply for a post or proxy vote as soon as possible.”

Registered voters will receive a white poll card, which includes details of the voter’s polling station and polling times, or pink poll cards for those who choose to vote by post.

Cllr Chris Boden is also a member of Cambridgeshire County Council as well as holding the post as leader of Fenland District Council. - Credit: Archant

The spokesperson said: “Anyone who doesn’t receive a poll card should make sure they are registered to vote.

“If you have recently moved home, turned 18 or changed your name it’s particularly important to ensure you are registered.”

Residents who want to apply by post are being encouraged to apply before 5pm on Tuesday, April 20.

Voters can also apply for a proxy vote, meaning someone they trust can vote in their place.

Cllr Jan French, deputy leader of Fenland District Council, at the local elections in Fenland in 2019. - Credit: Harry Rutter

Applications for proxy votes must be made by 5pm on Tuesday, April 27.

You can also apply for an emergency proxy vote if you are unable to attend the polling station after the application deadline, such as self-isolating due to Covid-19.

The deadline for this is 5pm on May 6.

To register to vote, visit: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote or to check if you are registered and for more information, call Fenland Council’s elections team on 01354 654321, email elections@fenland.gov.uk or visit: https://www.fenland.gov.uk/elections.