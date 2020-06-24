Advanced search

Check our interactive map to find out how many deaths from coronavirus occurred in your part of Fenland

PUBLISHED: 15:22 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 24 June 2020

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Archant

Figures for death rates from coronavirus show some stark disparities across Fenland with Chatteris, for example, recording two deaths whilst 24 died in neighbouring March from the virus.

In Whittlesey of 41 deaths during the three-month lockdown period there were four deaths, less than 10 per cent of the total.

Combined totals for Wisbech North and Wisbech South reveal that 14 of the 91 deaths recorded in this period were attributable to coronavirus.

Chatteris recorded deaths from coronavirus of two out of 27 deaths during that period and representing therefore seven per cent of all deaths. It is the lowest percentage of any part of Fenland.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the differences across Fenland in coronavirus deaths since March 1.

The numbers, which contain all deaths between March 1 and May 31 registered up to June 6, have been broken down into neighbourhoods of around 7,000 people called MSOAs.

Sarah Caul, from the ONS, said: “General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but Covid-19 appears to be increasing this effect.”

This data from the ONS contains all deaths between March 1 and May 31 registered up to June 6.

It includes all deaths which had Covid-19 mentioned anywhere on the death certificate.

The ONS said the information used to produce these statistics is based on details collected when certified deaths are registered with the local registration office, but there are likely to be some deaths involving Covid-19 that occurred in the period which were registered after June 6.

Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge

Coronavirus deaths as % all deaths: 24%

Coronavirus Deaths: 10

All deaths: 42

Marshland, Walpole and Walton

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 21%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 28

Watlington, Wiggenhall and Terrington St John

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 14%

Corona Deaths: 3

All deaths: 21

Leverington, Gorefield and Tydd St Giles

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 26%

Corona Deaths: 8

All deaths: 31

Wisbech South and Peckover

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 16%

Corona Deaths: 8

All deaths: 49

Wisbech North

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 13%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 45

Wisbech St Mary, Waldesey and Christchurch

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 23%

Corona Deaths: 7

All deaths: 30

Upwell, Delph and Emneth

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 13%

Corona Deaths: 4

All deaths: 30

Eye and Thorney

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 14%

Corona Deaths: 4

All deaths: 29

Coates, Benwick, and Pondersbridge

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 23%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 26

Doddington, Wimblington and Manea

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 23%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 26

Chatteris

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 7%

Corona Deaths: 2

All deaths: 27

March North

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 27%

Corona Deaths: 4

All deaths: 15

March West

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 30%

Corona Deaths: 12

All deaths: 40

March East

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 21%

Corona Deaths: 8

All deaths: 39

Terrington and Clenchwarton

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 26%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 23

Whittlesey

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 10%

Corona Deaths: 4

All deaths: 41

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Around 50 tonnes of cardboard on fire at Amazon distribution centre

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Fenland Council receive more than 200 reports of businesses allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules and regulations

Chief executive Paul Medd who has explained to his councillors that complaints have been received about more than 200 businesses allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

Most Read

Princes’ in Wisbech has closed after 14 staff members test positive for coronavirus

Princes' Wisbech has been closed after 14 staff members tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ray Troll.

Around 50 tonnes of cardboard on fire at Amazon distribution centre

Fire crews at the Amazon distribution centre in Peterborough after 50 tonnes of carboard caught fire on June 23. Picture: Terry Harris

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Restaurant unveils ‘outdoor dining pods’ as it gears up to re-open following Covid-19 lockdown

Outdoor dining pods are the way forward for The Barn Restaurant in Terrington St John as it gears up to re-open following the Covid-19 lockdown. Picture: THE BARN RESTAURANT/FACEBOOK

Fenland Council receive more than 200 reports of businesses allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules and regulations

Chief executive Paul Medd who has explained to his councillors that complaints have been received about more than 200 businesses allegedly breaching lockdown rules.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Check our interactive map to find out how many deaths from coronavirus occurred in your part of Fenland

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Cambridgeshire to be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona in three-day heat wave

Three-day heat wave heading to Cambridgeshire and the Fens where it will be hotter than Ibiza and Barcelona. Picture: Met Office

Air cadet from the Fens receives top awards after hard work

Lauren Thompson of the 1220 (March) Squadron Air Training Corps was awarded the role of cadet flight sergeant, one of the highest honours for a cadet. Picture: FACEBOOK/1220 MARCH SQUADRON AIR TRAINING CORPS

Watch the moment bomb squad explode grenade on Cambs building site

Controlled explosion at Hampton Water in Peterborough after a grenade was found on a building site. Picture: Twitter/@CambsCops

Scammers try to force elderly man to withdraw £3,500 in exchange for Spain trip

Telephone scammers tried to force a March man to withdraw £3,500 from his bank account in exchange for a trip to Spain. Picture: PXFUEL