Check our interactive map to find out how many deaths from coronavirus occurred in your part of Fenland

New figures show the number of deaths from Covid-19 in Fenland. You can click our interactive map to find out how your part of Fenland was affected. . Picture: GETTY IMAGES Archant

Figures for death rates from coronavirus show some stark disparities across Fenland with Chatteris, for example, recording two deaths whilst 24 died in neighbouring March from the virus.

In Whittlesey of 41 deaths during the three-month lockdown period there were four deaths, less than 10 per cent of the total.

Combined totals for Wisbech North and Wisbech South reveal that 14 of the 91 deaths recorded in this period were attributable to coronavirus.

Chatteris recorded deaths from coronavirus of two out of 27 deaths during that period and representing therefore seven per cent of all deaths. It is the lowest percentage of any part of Fenland.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the differences across Fenland in coronavirus deaths since March 1.

The numbers, which contain all deaths between March 1 and May 31 registered up to June 6, have been broken down into neighbourhoods of around 7,000 people called MSOAs.

Sarah Caul, from the ONS, said: “General mortality rates are normally higher in more deprived areas, but Covid-19 appears to be increasing this effect.”

This data from the ONS contains all deaths between March 1 and May 31 registered up to June 6.

It includes all deaths which had Covid-19 mentioned anywhere on the death certificate.

The ONS said the information used to produce these statistics is based on details collected when certified deaths are registered with the local registration office, but there are likely to be some deaths involving Covid-19 that occurred in the period which were registered after June 6.

Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge

Coronavirus deaths as % all deaths: 24%

Coronavirus Deaths: 10

All deaths: 42

Marshland, Walpole and Walton

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 21%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 28

Watlington, Wiggenhall and Terrington St John

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 14%

Corona Deaths: 3

All deaths: 21

Leverington, Gorefield and Tydd St Giles

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 26%

Corona Deaths: 8

All deaths: 31

Wisbech South and Peckover

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 16%

Corona Deaths: 8

All deaths: 49

Wisbech North

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 13%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 45

Wisbech St Mary, Waldesey and Christchurch

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 23%

Corona Deaths: 7

All deaths: 30

Upwell, Delph and Emneth

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 13%

Corona Deaths: 4

All deaths: 30

Eye and Thorney

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 14%

Corona Deaths: 4

All deaths: 29

Coates, Benwick, and Pondersbridge

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 23%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 26

Doddington, Wimblington and Manea

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 23%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 26

Chatteris

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 7%

Corona Deaths: 2

All deaths: 27

March North

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 27%

Corona Deaths: 4

All deaths: 15

March West

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 30%

Corona Deaths: 12

All deaths: 40

March East

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 21%

Corona Deaths: 8

All deaths: 39

Terrington and Clenchwarton

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 26%

Corona Deaths: 6

All deaths: 23

Whittlesey

Corona deaths as % all deaths: 10%

Corona Deaths: 4

All deaths: 41