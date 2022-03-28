Final day open at HR Mallett in Broad Street, March. - Credit: Facebook / H R Mallett & Co Ltd

Popular jewellery store owners have said an emotional goodbye this weekend after almost 100 years in March town centre.

H R Mallett & Co closed its doors on Sunday (March 26) after opening on Broad Street in 1930 by Herbert Reginald Mallett, known locally as Reggie.

It’s not over yet though as a family member plans to open another business, offering similar services, on Wednesday, April 6.

Speaking on social media, owners said on Sunday: “Here we are, last day for HR Mallett & Co.

“Mixed emotions for all involved. Thank you to all our customers. Please come today to see what beautiful bargains we still have!”

On the new shop, Roger Richmond, H R Mallett & Co owner, said: “There will be a continuation of all repair services, and much more including Gold buying and watch battery fitting.

“There will be lots of new lines added to the selection of goods for sale.

“We hope the town will give Gary and Linzi their support in the years to come, as we don’t want to become a town of empty shops.”