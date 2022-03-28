News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

‘That’s all folks’: Jewellers say goodbye after 99 years in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 1:14 PM March 28, 2022
Updated: 2:13 PM March 28, 2022
Final day open at HR Mallett in Broad Street, March.

Final day open at HR Mallett in Broad Street, March. - Credit: Facebook / H R Mallett & Co Ltd

Popular jewellery store owners have said an emotional goodbye this weekend after almost 100 years in March town centre.  

H R Mallett & Co closed its doors on Sunday (March 26) after opening on Broad Street in 1930 by Herbert Reginald Mallett, known locally as Reggie.  

It’s not over yet though as a family member plans to open another business, offering similar services, on Wednesday, April 6.  

Speaking on social media, owners said on Sunday: “Here we are, last day for HR Mallett & Co. 

H R Mallett & Co closed its doors on Sunday (March 26)

H R Mallett & Co closed its doors on Sunday (March 26) - Credit: Facebook / H R Mallett & Co Ltd

“Mixed emotions for all involved. Thank you to all our customers. Please come today to see what beautiful bargains we still have!”  

On the new shop, Roger Richmond, H R Mallett & Co owner, said: “There will be a continuation of all repair services, and much more including Gold buying and watch battery fitting.  

“There will be lots of new lines added to the selection of goods for sale.  

“We hope the town will give Gary and Linzi their support in the years to come, as we don’t want to become a town of empty shops.”   

March News

Don't Miss

The Tesco superstore in March has reopened following technical difficulties. 

Cambs Live News | Updated

Tesco superstore reopens after closure due to technical fault

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
Ombudsman finds serious faults in the care of a 74-year-old man at The Elms, Whittlesey

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Council pays £5,000 to widow whose husband died after ‘very poor care...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The forensic tent on Gull Drove, Guyhirn

Cambs Live News

Driver, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder after man struck by van

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Artists impression of the proposed Aldi store for Eastrea Road, in Whittlesey.

Fenland District Council

Breakthrough as Aldi within a whisker of Whittlesey store

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon