HRH the Princess Royal visits police firearms museum at Chatteris during whistle stop tour of Cambridgeshire

HRH the Princess Royal on her visit to the Police Firearms Officers' Association Museum of Armed Policing at The Old Police Station, 18 East Park Street, Chatteris. Picture; IAN CARTER

HRH the Princess Royal arrived in Chatteris today as part of a county wide visit.



She called in at the police firearms museum in Park Street having flown by helicopter to the Cromwell Community College playing field.

The Princess Royal was then driven to the police firearms museum in Park Street for a tour of the building which opened this year.

HRH the Princess Royal has also Hotel Chocolat in Huntingdon and is due later at Corkers Crisps at Little Downham near Ely.

Welcoming her to the county was the lord lieutenant Julie Spence.



The Museum of Armed Policing is open at the old Chatteris Police Station with the aim of educating and informing young people about the dangers of knives and guns.

It is run on a bookings-only basis as a three-hour tour.

Mark Williams, who set up the museum, said: "We are delighted that this national museum will be in Chatteris as it will benefit young and older people and local businesses.

"We are also pleased to have utilised the old police station in such a way. The Police Firearms Officers Association is proud to be part of the Chatteris community."





