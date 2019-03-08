HRH the Princess Royal to visit Chatteris, Huntingdon and Little Downham near Ely today

HRH Princess Anne is on a visit to the Fens, East Cambridgeshire and Huntingdonshire today (October 16). She'll be at the Museum of Armed Policing in Chatteris, Corkers Crisps Ely and Hotel Chocolat in Huntingdon. She is pictured on a visit to Stainless Metalcraft in Chatteris earlier this year. Picture: ARCHANT. Archant

Fenland and east Cambridgeshire will host a royal visitor today.

HRH the Princess Royal is to visit Hotel Chocolat in Huntingdon, the police firearms museum in Chatteris and Corkers Crisps at Little Downham near Ely.

Welcoming her to the county will be lord lieutenant Julie Spence.

No details of times have been announced but officials at the Chatteris museum of armed policing say she is expected at around 1pm. The museum is in Park Street.