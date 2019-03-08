HRH the Princess Royal to visit Chatteris, Huntingdon and Little Downham near Ely today
PUBLISHED: 11:29 16 October 2019
Fenland and east Cambridgeshire will host a royal visitor today.
HRH the Princess Royal is to visit Hotel Chocolat in Huntingdon, the police firearms museum in Chatteris and Corkers Crisps at Little Downham near Ely.
Welcoming her to the county will be lord lieutenant Julie Spence.
No details of times have been announced but officials at the Chatteris museum of armed policing say she is expected at around 1pm. The museum is in Park Street.