Thousands pour into Whittlesey for a sun drenched day of spectacle and entertainment at the 12th annual late summer festival

PUBLISHED: 14:34 09 September 2019

Whittlesey Festival 2019: Huge crowds once again poured into Whittlesey for their late summer festival. Held in glorious sunshine the town was buzzing with activities for all ages with non stop music and dancing the market place and a full programme of music at St Mary's. Picture; IAN CARTER

Archant

Whittlesey became the 'nooks and crannies' capital of Cambridgeshire on Sunday as every conceivable part of the town centre held a festival surprise.

The market square may well have provided the focal point - with a dazzling six hours and more of entertainment - but throughout the town there were dozens of attractions for visitors to find and to enjoy.

From classic cars and motor cycles - at least 120 of them - to bungee jumping and gourmet burgers, from cake stalls and tombola, to a full programme of musical entertainment at St Mary's.

But there was more - indeed much more - for the estimated 5,000 visitors to enjoy.

The museum opened its doors to a surprisingly large number of explorers, whilst the Whittlesey Christian Church delighted and amazed with its annual art competition that featured works by local students.

You could let your children climb a wall, pop them on a fairground ride or simply enjoy a magic show in the church grounds.

"You could argue that Wisbech is the capital of the Fens but for today at least we are the jewel in the Fens," said former councillor Ralph Butcher, out enjoying the day in brilliant sunshine.

Mayor Julie Windle seemed omnipresent moving effortlessly around the town to congratulate the hundreds of people who had come together to ensure this was a spectacular event.

She was there to watch a highland pipe band begin the day, watched as a myriad of Irish, Cossack and other dancers entertain, and was later to hand out prizes at the art exhibition.

"It's a wonderful occasion for Whittlesey," she said. "So many people have worked to make this a success."

The festival has become part of a quartet of events supported by Fenland District Council through their market towns strategy. Whittlesey is the last of the big summer events to be staged and as many observed seems to have enjoyed considerable luck with the weather.

And with the weather in tact, there were few excuses - apart from the obvious one of being scared of heights - for those wanting to see the town from high up. The tower at St Mary's had a steady stream of visitors for an afternoon climb to the top.

The festival, now in its 12th year, had a guest appearance last year with a Spitfire fly past and there were some who had hoped it might be possible again this year.

However the market and events team at Fenland Council said they had already placed an application for a fly past in 2020.

"We will be crossing our fingers and toes for a fly past next year," they posted to their Facebook page.

But as with so often at Whittlesey festival the big question that always gets asked was to remain unanswered.

And that, quite simply, is how did so many cars manage to park so readily and easily and all the occupants make it safely to the festival?

