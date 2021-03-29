News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
50 fire fighters tackle Fens factory blaze

John Elworthy

Published: 11:11 AM March 29, 2021    Updated: 12:00 PM March 29, 2021
wimblington fire

Fire at Wimblington today. 50 firefighters at scene. - Credit: Gareth Corfield

A major fire has broken out at a Wimblington company that specialises in shredding documents and recycling computer hard drives and laptops.  

More than 50 firefighters are currently tackling a large fire in Wimblington near the #A142 in Fenland. 

Cambs fire and rescue service say they were called at just before 10am to a well developed fire on Eastwood Industrial Estate in #Wimblington. Crews from around the county, along with crews from Norfolk and Lincolnshire.
Police have urged people to stay away. Roads in the area around the Eastwood Road, Wimblington, factory have been closed and firefighters continue to arrive at the scene. 

An eye witness described the fire as “massive” and said fire fighters were concerned about a second fire that he said had broken out in another part of the plant.  

Our reporters are at the scene – if you have photographs or video footage you are willing to share please call 07918691210.  

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Wimblington News

