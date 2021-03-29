Published: 11:11 AM March 29, 2021 Updated: 12:00 PM March 29, 2021

A major fire has broken out at a Wimblington company that specialises in shredding documents and recycling computer hard drives and laptops.

More than 50 firefighters are currently tackling a large fire in Wimblington near the #A142 in Fenland.

Cambs fire and rescue service say they were called at just before 10am to a well developed fire on Eastwood Industrial Estate in #Wimblington. Crews from around the county, along with crews from Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

Police have urged people to stay away. Roads in the area around the Eastwood Road, Wimblington, factory have been closed and firefighters continue to arrive at the scene.

An eye witness described the fire as “massive” and said fire fighters were concerned about a second fire that he said had broken out in another part of the plant.

