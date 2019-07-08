Eat off! Shooters American Diner show off their GIANT 10 pancake eating challenge and no one in March can complete it

Another week and another gruelling eating challenge from Shooters American Diner in March has been unveiled; could you do it?

Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook Three competitors took on the Shooters 10 pancake challenge and all failed this weekend at the March restaurant. Picture: Shooters American Diner / Facebook

The Fenland restaurant has announced its latest Man Vs Food task, the 10 giant pancake challenge and - so far - no one has completed it.

Two posed for photos behind the huge golden pancakes in the diner on Saturday (July 6) before they were tasked with finishing the lot.

The smiles were wiped off their faces in the second snap which emerged half and hour later which shows the glum looking men with two pancakes left each.

Contenders have just 20 minutes to eat all of the puffy pancakes. If you manage to eat all 10 your food is free, but if you fail you must pay £20.

Another man saw the two fail on Saturday and paid a visit to the riverside restaurant on Sunday (July 7) to take on the task. He also failed miserably.

One person on social media joked: "Lightweights! We [her and a friend] should practice. I'm honestly astounding at pancake scoffing."

The 10 pancake challenge runs until Thursday, July 18 when another Man Vs Food task will be revealed. To book, call Shooters on: 01354 658684