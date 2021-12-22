Police say they have been overwhelmed by support in Fenland for their fourth annual Christmas gift appeal.

An appeal from the Neighbourhood Policing Team asking residents to help them spread some Christmas cheer to local children in need went out last month.

Inspector Ian Lombardo said: “We were not disappointed by the response, with bags full of gifts, including games, dolls, arts and crafts, toys, and toiletry sets donated.”

He said: “Despite it having been an extremely tough year for so many people, I have yet again been surprised by the level of generosity and community spirit shown in support of this appeal.”

He launched the appeal after hearing a story from a social worker who was working with a family with a four-year-old girl who told them that her mum said Santa wouldn’t be able to come this year.

“No matter the circumstances, no child should go to the tree on Christmas Day and have nothing to open,” said Insp Lombardo.

“The amount of support this appeal gets each year tells me the Fenland community feels the same way.

“The volume of donations this year has vastly surpassed my expectations and I want to say a personal thank you to everyone who was able to donate.”

The local policing team joined up with social services to collect the toys and gifts for children across the Fenland district.

Insp Lombardo added: “I always hear such amazing stories from social services about the children who receive these toys and it’s these stories and the sheer scale of the support shown by the community that makes it such a worthwhile event.

“From my team and I, merry Christmas and thank you once again.”

Sally Fairbrass, of children’s social care, added: “I am amazed by the amount and the quality of the Christmas donations this year.

“I have never seen so many toys and it has been our biggest year so far.

“The generosity of the Fenland community was outstanding and this will mean so many children will have a Christmas they can enjoy and remember.

“You really have made a difference to many families and I’m proud to be part of this each year.”

Social workers and family workers got together to wrap and deliver the presents.