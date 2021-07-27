Gallery
Town buzzing with buses - for one day only
- Credit: BusFest
BusFest was a massive success, with some 30 single and double-deckers descending on Whittlesey, with Market Street cordoned off for the event.
Vehicles came from as far away as North Wales for the event, which gives people the chance to enjoy free rides ride on vintage buses.
Regular services were provided to Ramsey, where the Fenland Light Railway opened specially for the event, Peterborough, Yaxley, Thorney and Turves.
The event was organised by the Cambridgeshire-based Eastern Bus Enthusiasts Group (EBE) which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year,
The group has around 30 classic buses, including some with local connections in its collection.
BusFest is meant to promote the group as well as encouraging the use of buses in Cambridgeshire.
Among the buses present was a BYD/ADL electric double decker from Stagecoach, one of two based at Cambridge.
This operator also provided open top 1966 double-decker JAH 552D.
Dews of Somersham and Whippet were among other operators supporting the event.
Organisers spokesman Nick Larkin said: ‘We are so pleased to bring BusFest back to Fenland after Covid stopped the event from taking place last year.
“We had an excellent attendance despite the unfounded warnings of rain and this being the first weekend after the easing of most lockdown restrictions,’
BusFest 2022 has already been scheduled for May 15 next year following negotiations during and after the event the organisers say that the Ramsey Classic Car Show will once again happen next year after not being able to run the past two years due to Covid.
There will also be a tribute to much-missed bus operator Morley’s of Whittlesey on the 100th anniversary of its formation.
More details of EBE and its work via HYPERLINK "http://www.easternbusgroup,co.uk" www.easternbusgroup,co.uk