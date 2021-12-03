Hundreds find employment after completing Cambridgeshire Skills courses
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Hundreds of people have moved into employment in the past year after completing courses run by Cambridgeshire Skills over a 12-month period.
Between August 2020 and July 2021, 1,146 learners progressed either into the world of work, further education or volunteering.
Of those, 865 are in paid employment, while 78 went into self-employment, 58 into voluntary work and 145 to a higher-level education course.
Cambridgeshire Skills is the county council’s adult learning and skills service and is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.
It’s aims are to retrain and reskill local residents, provide education and training opportunities to those who are furthest away from learning and work, and provide support for post-Covid social and economic recovery.
One of the people to benefit from Cambridgeshire Skills is Anne, who took on an employability course after she moved from Greenwich council to Cambridgeshire.
“I received career advice, sorted my CV and leaned how to fill in application forms and do supporting statements and cover letters,” she said.
“I have gone onto complete an ICT Level 2 qualification and Maths Level 2.
“As a result of my learning, I’ve become much more confident in my abilities, especially IT, and have just been successful in getting a job with Fenland District Council as an administrator.”
The Cambridgeshire Skills investment not only benefits local residents, it has been found to deliver £4.57 of social return for every £1 spent.
A report outlining the progress made by Cambridgeshire Skills was discussed by members of Cambridgeshire County Council’s communities, social mobility and inclusion committee on December 2.
Committee vice-chair Cllr Hilary Cox Condron said: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Cambridgeshire Skills is playing an important role in supporting them, as well as upskilling residents.
“That’s something which is vitally important as we look to recover from the pandemic.”
Cambridgeshire Skills is also administering the internal delivery of the council’s Apprenticeship Levy.
It’s working with a number of local employers to develop staff training and retention programmes.