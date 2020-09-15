Police hunt for body of murdered teenager moves to remote area of the Fens

Police probing the death of teenager Bernadette Walker are scouring the countryside at Cowbit in Lincolnshire. Bernadette's parents have been charged with her murder. Picture; HARRY RUTTER Archant

A remote part of the Fens is being searched by detectives investigating the disappearance of a teenager whose parents have been charged with her murder.

Cambridgeshire Police are at Cowbit - 20 miles from Wisbech – scouring the countryside around the River Welland.

Yesterday it was announced that detectives investigating the murder have charged her parents..

Sarah Walker, 37, and Scott Walker, 50, both of Century Square in Millfield, Peterborough, were charged with the murder of 17-year-old Bernadette Walker.

Bernadette was reported missing from Peterborough on July 21 by her parents after she had not been seen for three days.

Police have been carrying out enquiries and searches to find Bernadette, however a ‘no-body’ murder investigation was launched by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit on Friday (September 11).

Detective Superintendent Jon Hutchinson said: “Whilst my team have made significant progress with this investigation in the last few days, we are yet to find Bernadette therefore my plea is for anyone who has information on what has happened to her, or where she might be, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Both Sarah and Scott have been remanded in custody.

Anyone with information should contact police either by using the online webchat function, or by calling 101 and quoting Operation Penshaw.

