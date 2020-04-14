We want to hear about your community heroes going above and beyond amid coronavirus pandemic

Is someone going above and beyond in your community? Tell us about it so we can shout about it in our newspapers. Picture: Getty Images/WikiMedia Getty Images / iStock / WikiMedia

Do you know someone going above and beyond amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown? We want to hear from you!

We’re looking to highlight the good samaritans across Cambridgeshire, working to help out communities and individuals while the county fights COVID-19.

We want to share your stories in our newspapers and across our websites to give these people the recognition they deserve for their amazing work.

How to submit your hero

All submissions should be made via email to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk - you need to include the name of your hero along with your location and what they’re doing to help.

In order to publish your submission on our website and in our newspaper we may require an image, so anything you have should be included in your email.

