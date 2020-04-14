We want to hear about your community heroes going above and beyond amid coronavirus pandemic
Getty Images / iStock / WikiMedia
Do you know someone going above and beyond amid the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown? We want to hear from you!
We’re looking to highlight the good samaritans across Cambridgeshire, working to help out communities and individuals while the county fights COVID-19.
We want to share your stories in our newspapers and across our websites to give these people the recognition they deserve for their amazing work.
How to submit your hero
All submissions should be made via email to harry.rutter@archant.co.uk - you need to include the name of your hero along with your location and what they’re doing to help.
In order to publish your submission on our website and in our newspaper we may require an image, so anything you have should be included in your email.
To get the latest coronavirus news from Cambridgeshire and Fenland, join our Facebook group: www.facebook.com/groups/CambridgeshireCoronavirusNews
If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.