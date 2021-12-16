Husband backs council campaign to stay safe this Christmas
- Credit: CCC/Archant
A county councillor's husband who tested positive for Covid-19 has backed a campaign urging residents to keep safe this Christmas.
Pete Goodliffe, who is double vaccinated, was due to take part in three pre-Christmas concerts and play at a funeral this week, as well as seeing his daughter in London.
“It just goes to show how vital it is to test regularly – even if you have been vaccinated and are showing no symptoms,” he said.
Pete is the husband of Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee.
Despite having no symptoms, a lateral flow test showed he was positive for the virus and had taken regular tests before rehearsals and the funeral.
Pete now wants others to stay safe through the county council’s #HelpSleighCovid campaign, which encourages people to vaccinate, test and protect.
He added: “It’s the only way we can keep family and friends safe this Christmas.”
Most Read
- 1 Woman charged with murder after man dies from strangulation
- 2 Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in city centre
- 3 Three historic places added to England's National Heritage list
- 4 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
- 5 Clash of heads heaps frustration on Jordan Gill return fight
- 6 Ten more drink drivers lose their licences
- 7 Child in court after stabbing 16-year-old
- 8 Covid-19 vaccination centre to reopen amid rise in Omicron cases
- 9 Lorry driver taken to hospital after M11 fire
- 10 Man approaches schoolchild and puts hand on her shoulder