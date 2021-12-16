News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Husband backs council campaign to stay safe this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:50 AM December 16, 2021
Updated: 11:00 AM December 16, 2021
Pete and Bryony Goodliffe back Cambridgeshire Covid campaign

Pete Goodliife (left), husband of county councillor Bryony Goodliffe (right), is backing a campaign to help keep others safe from Covid-19 this Christmas. - Credit: CCC/Archant

A county councillor's husband who tested positive for Covid-19 has backed a campaign urging residents to keep safe this Christmas. 

Pete Goodliffe, who is double vaccinated, was due to take part in three pre-Christmas concerts and play at a funeral this week, as well as seeing his daughter in London. 

“It just goes to show how vital it is to test regularly – even if you have been vaccinated and are showing no symptoms,” he said. 

Pete is the husband of Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee. 

Pete Goodliffe, husband of Cambridgeshire county councillor Bryony Goodliffe

Pete Goodliffe, who is double vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 and has had to change his plans in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: CCC

Despite having no symptoms, a lateral flow test showed he was positive for the virus and had taken regular tests before rehearsals and the funeral. 

Pete now wants others to stay safe through the county council’s #HelpSleighCovid campaign, which encourages people to vaccinate, test and protect. 

He added: “It’s the only way we can keep family and friends safe this Christmas.” 

