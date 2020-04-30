Advanced search

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

PUBLISHED: 15:56 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 30 April 2020

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics

Archant

A Norwich company could be at the forefront of coronavirus diagnosis as it works to develop a home test kit.

Inside the ICeni Diagnostics lab, which is developing a home test for the coronavirus. (Inset) Chairman Berwyn Clarke. Picture: Simone Dedola/HoldsworthAssociatesInside the ICeni Diagnostics lab, which is developing a home test for the coronavirus. (Inset) Chairman Berwyn Clarke. Picture: Simone Dedola/HoldsworthAssociates

Iceni Diagnostics, which is based at the Norwich Research Park, has previously created kits which can identify influenza, equine flu and norovirus.

Now the company has said it is focusing all its energy on creating a kit which can give users a yes or no answer on whether they have the flu, or the coronavirus.

The company uses sugar recognition in its tests instead of viral genetic codes which are used in most laboratory tests.

This means the tests will be able to accurately identify the coronavirus – even if it mutates.

Dr Berwyn Clarke of Iceni Dianostics. Picture: Iceni DianosticsDr Berwyn Clarke of Iceni Dianostics. Picture: Iceni Dianostics

Dr Berwyn Clarke is the chairman of the company, and said: “We have a number of prototypes which successfully identify other types of flu. We’ve got the technology so clearly we’re focusing all of our efforts on now angling it at the coronavirus.”

Dr Clarke said the test could take up to six months to develop.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “We’re currently raising funds of between £1m and £2m for development. We’re a team of eight but this would allow us to get more hands on deck. We’d like to raise the funds from a range of sources and that is going well – we’ve had interest internationally who are extremely keen for this to get going.”

The test would look like a pregnancy test, with users putting their saliva on the end of the stick.

Within 20 minutes, the test would tell you whether you have the coronavirus, influenza, or not.

Dr Clarke said: “This could change it all. At the moment what people – and particularly NHS staff – are struggling with is whether or not they are carrying it, or if they do have symptoms, whether it’s for the coronavirus or something else.

“This would allow people to potentially do it at home. Currently the tests are expensive and take quite a while to come back, which hopefully this would solve.”

Dr Clarke added that Iceni Diagnostics is in conversation with both the Medical Research Council and Public Health England about the research.

He said: “We’ll be looking at special dispensation if we are told we are not allowed to come onto the site so that we can continue to work on this.

“We usually say it takes about six months to get this sort of prototype launched, and that’s with a good head wind. We are hoping that we may be able to speed this up if we can bring on more people and find a way for the team all to work on it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man jailed for historic assault, rape and kidnap: Warning - this story contains distressing detail

Martin Cooper was jailed for historic rape, assault and kidnap charges

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Number of deaths at Peterborough and Huntingdon hospitals reaches a distressing milestone

Number of deaths at local hospitals continue to rise during the coronavirus pandemic

Most Read

Our readers recall fondly how veteran fund raiser Tom Moore once saved the jobs of 60 workers at March firm

Photo from Janine Conlon:

Drive-through coronavirus testing facility opens at East of England showground in Peterborough

New coronavirus drive through testing facility opens at East of England showground, Peterborough. This was the scene on Saturday just days after it opened Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Man who left store without paying for £130 of meat threatened to stab shop staff with needle

Police would like to speak to this man following the incident at the Co-operative shop in Loxley, Peterborough. Picture: Cambs Cops

Man jailed for historic assault, rape and kidnap: Warning - this story contains distressing detail

Martin Cooper was jailed for historic rape, assault and kidnap charges

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Number of deaths at Peterborough and Huntingdon hospitals reaches a distressing milestone

Number of deaths at local hospitals continue to rise during the coronavirus pandemic

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fen residents come together to provide food supplies amid lockdown

Food such as potatoes and sausages were delivered to residents in Manea during the lockdown. Picture: FACEBOOK/MARIA BARBER

Police dismantle £1.2 million in drug factories and issue £16,000 worth of fines in ‘busy year’

Rural police officers in Cambridgeshire have dismantled �1.2 million in drug factories and issued more than �16,000 worth of fines in just one year. Picture: Archant/Archive

Touching tributes to those on the front line in the battle against coronavirus

Eight heroes going above and beyond amid the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Submitted

The Norwich scientists battling to help the world fight back against coronavirus

The Norwich scientists battling to help the world fight back against coronavirus. UEA has already made 1200 litres of hand sanitiser. Picture: UEA

‘This could change it all’: Norwich scientists developing home coronavirus test kit

Iceni Diagnostics is beginning development of a coronavirus test. Pictured is chief executive Professor Rob Field with a test similar to the format the coronavirus test will be. Picture: Iceni Diagnostics
Drive 24