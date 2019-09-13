Smart! Driver attempting to flee from police in Chatteris makes off from pursuit car only to be boxed in by another just 10 seconds later

The driver of this Volkswagen Golf made off from a police car in Chatteris only to be boxed in by another one in Chatteris. Picture: Twitter / @CambsRuralCops Twitter / @CambsRuralCops

A driver attempting to escape from police had the shock of his life when he finally thought he was free, only to be boxed in just 10 seconds later.

The driver made off from a Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) officer in the Cambridgeshire town on Thursday evening (September 12).

He sped away from the police car in his silver Volkswagen Golf and just when he thought he was in the all clear, another RCAT officer boxed him in.

It later transpired that the driver had no insurance, no tax, a pocket full of cannabis and to top it all off, no driving licence.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "The car driver's jaw hit the flaw when he made off from a RCAT officer only to be boxed in 10 seconds later by another in Chatteris.

"No insurance, no tax or licence and a pocket full of cannabis for good measure."

Under section 87(1) of the Road Traffic Act 1988, it is an offence to drive a vehicle without a licence appropriate to a vehicle of that class.