Illegal fuel crackdown in the Fens as more than 60 vehicles are dipped

More than 60 vehicles were caught using red diesel across the Fens in a two day crackdown by police and HMRC. Picture: CAMBS POLICE. Archant

More than 60 vehicles were dipped in the Fens by HMRC to see if they were using red diesel as part of a two day crackdown with police.

Officers worked with Government inspectors to catch motorists using the illegal fuel on roads in Willingham, Earith and Chatteris.

HMRC dipped 61 vehicles while the Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) found seven untaxed vehicles, three uninsured and one vehicle no MOT.

A stolen trailer was also found along with one driver with a provisional licence and one arrest for failing to appear at court.

It's illegal to use red diesel on public roads.

The HMRC states that using illicit fuel robs the government of tax revenue that is used to fund vital public services and puts those businesses that follow the rules at a commercial disadvantage.

It also has a severe environmental impact, with considerable clean-up costs for local councils.

The crackdown in Fenland came as part of Operation Raptor which is the force's drive to tackle crime and protect the public.