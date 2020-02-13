Advanced search

Illegal parking could be tackled by PCSOs, say Fenland District Council

PUBLISHED: 12:01 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 13 February 2020

Illegal parking in Fenland could be tackled by PCSOs, say Fenland District Council. Officers pictured tackling parking outside of a March school.

Illegal parking in Fenland could be enforced by PCSOs to crackdown on problem parking in town centres and outside schools.

Illegal parking in Fenland could be tackled by PCSOs, say Fenland District Council. Here are parking fines handed out to motorists in Wisbech.

On-street parking enforcement is currently undertaken in the district by the police when resources permit or where required in a targeted manner following public complaints.

But Fenland District Council (FDC) now want a long-term solution to "regulate and prevent illegal parking, and encourage safe and sensible parking".

Councillor Jan French, the council's cabinet member responsible for parking, said: "Illegal and inconsiderate parking causes significant issues for other road users and pedestrians, as well as access problems for residents living nearby.

"While ad hoc enforcement can be effective in the short term, we want to create a longer-term solution."

One option would be for the council, in partnership with Cambridgeshire County Council, to apply to the Secretary of State for a civil parking enforcement order, which means the council would become responsible for enforcing on-street parking instead of the police.

However, due to the amount of work that would need to be undertaken in advance of an application, it is estimated the Civil Parking Enforcement route would cost the Council more than £250,000 and take around two years to implement.

Therefore alternative options are also being considered, including funding Cambridgeshire Police for dedicated Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), who would carry out parking enforcement under the direction of the Council.

Another option is for council officers to use delegated police powers to carry out parking enforcement, in a similar manner to its existing environmental enforcement powers.

Cllr French said: "We are very mindful that residents want a solution to parking problems as soon as possible.

"While civil parking enforcement would enable greater local control and regulation of on and off-street parking areas, we are looking at other ways we could make this happen in a more timely and cost effective manner.

"All options are being explored with a view to implementing a solution in the coming months. In the meantime, I'd like to encourage motorists to park responsibly and help to keep our towns and villages moving."

