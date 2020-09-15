Designer and illustrator bids to continue positive work amid coronavirus pandemic with ‘Fenland maps’

Brandon Mattless, who has designed a map of March and Wisbech, has helped design characters and scenarios for children’s books as well as cards for special occasions. Picture: SUPPLIED/BRANDON MATTLESS Archant

An illustrator whose work ranges from children’s books to personalised portraits aims to continue sharing positivity during the coronavirus pandemic by depicting more of the Fens.

Brandon Mattless, who lives in March, is a full-time illustrator and designer and has helped design characters and scenarios for children’s books as well as working with commercial clients such as Clintons.

After moving back to his native Wisbech since graduating from university, Brandon, 25, created his first ‘Fenland map’ and during lockdown, the idea has developed.

“Over the last year or so, I’ve been wanting to expand on the Fenland towns and create new ‘local maps’,” he said.

“During the national lockdown, I decided to launch the new map of March. I’ve had many people get in touch with me about potential maps they’d like to see, and March seemed to be a popular one.”

As he was not so familiar with the streets of March, Brandon has asked local residents to get in touch to help him illustrate the town and suggest places of interest he can include in the map.

The former Thomas Clarkson Academy student eventually completed his map of March, but it certainly was not the quickest of tasks.

“It was a case of me walking around the town, taking notes, drawings and capturing photographs to try and plot out these key parts,” Brandon said.

“I then start illustrating each element of the map and slowly build and develop it until it’s complete.

“It’s good to remember that these aren’t real maps, but instead a piece of work that depicts certain places within an area and I hope to encourage people to appreciate these local places through my illustration.”

Since producing the two maps, Brandon has received requests to create maps of other towns such as Chatteris and Whittlesey, despite already juggling projects.

However, it’s not just personal satisfaction that keeps him going, but putting smiles on faces.

“My main aim with any of my work is for people to enjoy it,” Brandon said.

“I wanted a job that allowed me to wake up every day and do what I love.

“It’s great to know that I can put a smile on someone’s face and provide a little positivity through my work.”

For more information on Brandon’s work, visit https://www.brandonmattless.com/ or visit his Facebook page, Brandon Mattless Illustration.

