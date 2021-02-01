Gallery

Published: 11:34 AM February 1, 2021 Updated: 11:45 AM February 1, 2021

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Flash flooding has hit one part of Cambridgeshire once again as racing was cancelled for the second time in a month.

Aerial images have captured the extent of the deluge at Huntingdon Racecourse after the Alconbury Brook, which runs alongside the racecourse, burst its banks.

Some parts of the course were severely affected as officials were forced to abandon racing, just two weeks since they last cancelled due to flooding.

⭕️ Racing abandoned ⭕️



Unfortunately, the Alconbury brook has burst its banks and areas of both the track and racecourse facilities have flooded with no possibility of improvement before Friday's fixture. — Huntingdon Racecourse (@Huntingdon_Race) January 27, 2021

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The government’s flood information website said that a flood alert for Alconbury Brook and Ellington Brook has been removed.

“We continue to monitor the situation. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded,” the website said.

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon Racecourse said a precautionary inspection would be carried out ahead of their scheduled racing fixture on January 29, before calling the event off.

In a tweet, they said: “The Alconbury Brook has burst its banks and areas of both the track and racecourse facilities have flooded with no possibility of improvement before Friday's fixture.”

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris