News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Gallery

Stunning aerial images capture extent of floods at Cambs racecourse

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:34 AM February 1, 2021    Updated: 2:00 PM February 1, 2021
Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Flooding has hit one part of Cambridgeshire once again as racing was cancelled for the second time in a month. 

Aerial images have captured the extent of the deluge at Huntingdon Racecourse after the Alconbury Brook, which runs alongside the racecourse, burst its banks. 

Some parts of the course were severely affected as officials were forced to abandon racing, just two weeks since they last cancelled due to flooding. 

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

The government’s flood information website said that a flood alert for Alconbury Brook and Ellington Brook has been removed. 

“We continue to monitor the situation. Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded,” the website said. 

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon Racecourse said a precautionary inspection would be carried out ahead of their scheduled racing fixture on January 29, before calling the event off. 

In a tweet, they said: “The Alconbury Brook has burst its banks and areas of both the track and racecourse facilities have flooded with no possibility of improvement before Friday's fixture.” 

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Huntingdon Racecourse flooding

Racing at Huntingdon Racecourse was cancelled for the second time in a month after flash flooding had hit the area. - Credit: © Terry Harris

Most Read

  1. 1 Town wants answers over 122,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste
  2. 2 Stunning aerial images capture extent of floods at Cambs racecourse
  3. 3 Vaccine centre's record day as NHS staff rally after IT issues causes delay
  1. 4 Connie celebrates 99th birthday with care home friends and staff
  2. 5 'Increasingly concerned' for missing man
  3. 6 Former Wisbech supermarket now a Covid-19 vaccination hub
  4. 7 Suspected drink driver with no licence 'crashed into fences, parked vehicle and surgery'
  5. 8 Thieves caught on CCTV taking bottles of alcohol from shop shelves
  6. 9 'Serious concerns' over smoke from tyre plant fire
  7. 10 In the nick of time, police stop £750 payment to rogue traders
Flooding
Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People

The Chase contestant from Cambs labelled ‘most stunning’ in show’s history

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon

161-mile trip from Yorkshire to Fen village ends in Covid breach fine

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon

Dad's emotional tribute after baby son dies in A10 horror crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Van crashes into pram, killing five month old baby

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus