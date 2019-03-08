Organisers call off Perkins Great Eastern Run after reports of man acting suspiciously in area

Assistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in Great Easter Run that was called off half an hour before the start time. Also in the photo the pacers ready to play their part in the Great Eastern Run. Pictture; GREAT EASTERN RUN/CAMBS POLICE Archant

Today's Perkins Great Eastern run was cancelled just half an hour before the event was due to start following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

A statement from organisers said: "In the interests of safety for our participants we took the decision to cancel the half marathon half an hour after its original start time because of police information that a man was acting suspiciously close to the route."

Runners will be contacted this week to confirm the process for the full refund of entry fees, which will include the option to defer this year's entry for the 2020 half marathon.

"We are disappointed, as we are sure you are, and can only thank you for your understanding," said the spokesman.

A police statement said: "We were called with reports of a man acting suspiciously in Alexandra Road, Peterborough this morning which ultimately resulted in the Great Eastern Run being cancelled.

"We take all calls extremely seriously, even more so in light of recent events across the country, and as a result a major firearms response was launched.

"Following a comprehensive investigation it is believed that the witness was acting in good faith but has misinterpreted what was seen.

"We would like to thank the public, the race goers and the organisers of the Perkins Great Eastern Run for their patience and support today.

Assistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in the race.

He said: "I was one of the runners who had spent months preparing for today's event. I was ready to go and looking forward to the challenge. I know that the cancellation will have been incredibly frustrating for all those involved.

"However, it was the right decision for the event organisers (working closely with police colleagues) to cancel the race. Public safety is paramount.

"I will be back next year, looking to achieve a personal best and I hope all the other runners will be too."

