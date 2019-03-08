$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Katie of Chatteris was just one of many disappointed runners after Perkins Great Eastern Run called off

PUBLISHED: 16:28 14 October 2019

Perkins Great Eastern run was cancelled just half an hour before the event was due to start following reports of a man acting suspiciously.

Assistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in Great Easter Run that was called off half an hour before the start time. Also in the photo the pacers ready to play their part in the Great Eastern Run. Pictture; GREAT EASTERN RUN/CAMBS POLICEAssistant Chief Constable, Dan Vajzovic was among the thousands of runners ready to take part in Great Easter Run that was called off half an hour before the start time. Also in the photo the pacers ready to play their part in the Great Eastern Run. Pictture; GREAT EASTERN RUN/CAMBS POLICE

A statement from organisers said: "In the interests of safety for our participants we took the decision to cancel the half marathon half an hour after its original start time.

"This was because of police information that a man was acting suspiciously close to the route."

In the event it was a false alarm.

Among the hundreds of runners at Peterborough was Katie Mowatt of Chatteris who would have been taking part for the first time.

Katie Mowatt of Chatteris was hoping to have taken part in her first half marathon. She will, she says, be back next year for the Perkins Great Eastern Run Picture: SUBMITTEDKatie Mowatt of Chatteris was hoping to have taken part in her first half marathon. She will, she says, be back next year for the Perkins Great Eastern Run Picture: SUBMITTED

She said: "I wasn't doing it in aid of a charity this time due to it being my first ever half marathon.

"I am totally gutted to have not run but 100 per cent signing up for next year."

Assistant chief constable Dan Vajzovic was also due to have run: "I was ready to go and looking forward to the challenge.

"However, it was the right decision for the event organisers (working closely with police colleagues) to cancel the race. Public safety is paramount."

A police statement said: "We were called with reports of a man acting suspiciously in Alexandra Road, Peterborough this morning which ultimately resulted in the Great Eastern Run being cancelled.

"We take all calls extremely seriously, even more so in light of recent events across the country, and as a result a major firearms response was launched.

"Following a comprehensive investigation it is believed that the witness was acting in good faith but has misinterpreted what was seen.

"We would like to thank the public, the race goers and the organisers of the Perkins Great Eastern Run for their patience and support today.

