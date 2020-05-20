Advanced search

Increase in number of care home coronavirus deaths

PUBLISHED: 16:13 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 20 May 2020

The number of deaths in Cambridgeshire care homes involving a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 has risen to 95.

That is an increase of 17, or 23 per cent, in the past week of available data. The week before there were 27 such deaths recorded.

The figures are recorded by the care home watchdog, the Care Quality Commission, and are published by the Office for National Statistics.

The figures reveal the number of deaths involving a suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 in England’s care homes, from April 10 up until May 15.

The latest figures, categorised by local authority area, show there have been 17 such deaths recorded in Peterborough, and 78 in the rest of the county, in that time.

In the last week of available data, May 9 to 15, there were three deaths in Peterborough care homes and 14 in care homes in the rest of the county.

One additional death was recorded in Cambridgeshire from the weeks before, which had not previously been included due to delays in notification procedure.

In England as a whole, there have now been 9,762 such deaths recorded, an increase of 1,369, or 16 per cent, in the past week.

The ONS says the figures are provided by the Care Quality Commission and are provisional, and may be subject to revision as more data comes in.

Figures are for persons who were resident in and died in a care home.

The CQC uses a different criteria of recording a death involving Covid-19 to other data provided by the ONS.

The CQC includes deaths where the care home provider has stated Covid-19 as a suspected or confirmed cause of death on the death notification.

The ONS Covid-19 deaths registered data, including care homes, includes deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate.

As a consequence, the data and subsequent death figures vary.

