Guyhirn, where major road improvements including expanding the roundabout are under way. This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: John Elworthy

An individual was treated by paramedics after a lorry crash on the A47 near Guyhirn yesterday morning (February 8).

Two crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the crash at 8:53am.

Firefighters – including crews from March and Wisbech – arrived to find a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle.

The road was blocked whilst the vehicle involved was recovered, but it reopened around 11:30am.

The crash caused expected delays for commuters and many were advised to take an alternative route in order to complete their journeys.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

The crews returned to their stations by 10am.