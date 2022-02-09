News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Individual ‘left in care of ambulance service’ after A47 crash

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:58 AM February 9, 2022
Guyhirn, where major road improvements including expanding the roundabout are under way.

Guyhirn, where major road improvements including expanding the roundabout are under way. This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: John Elworthy

An individual was treated by paramedics after a lorry crash on the A47 near Guyhirn yesterday morning (February 8). 

Two crews from the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the crash at 8:53am. 

Firefighters – including crews from March and Wisbech – arrived to find a collision involving a heavy goods vehicle. 

The road was blocked whilst the vehicle involved was recovered, but it reopened around 11:30am.

The crash caused expected delays for commuters and many were advised to take an alternative route in order to complete their journeys. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release one casualty from their vehicle, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.” 

The crews returned to their stations by 10am. 

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire

