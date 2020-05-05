Advanced search

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

PUBLISHED: 13:05 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 05 May 2020

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Archant

A man in his 20s was airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after an industrial accident in Chatteris.

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Wenny Road, Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEWMan in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Wenny Road, Chatteris. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance team were called to Wenny Road yesterday (Monday May 4) at around midday.

You may also want to watch:

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesman said: “Anglia One was tasked to Chatteris to assist EEAST and Police with a man in his twenties who suffered a trauma. Babcock pilots landed the helicopter on a car park close to the scene.

“Doctor Rishi Rallan and critical care paramedic Ben Caine gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care.”

The care they gave included administering advanced pain relief, using a specialist monitor to fully assess and treat the patient and sedating the patient to help manage his pain while treating and splinting an injury.

The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Coronavirus fears in the Fens as county council leader Steve Count warns: ‘There has been a spike in cases in the March area’

Steve Count, leader of Cambs County Council, has warned of a spike in Covid-19 cases in his hometown of March, Picture; ARCHANT

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Son confirms his father Kit Owen - six times the mayor of March - died suddenly from coronavirus

Kit Owen (left) from 2014 on being elected mayor of March for the sixth time. And (right) a photo released today by his family Picture; ARCHANT/FAMILY

Latest from the Cambs Times

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.

Police warning after puppy scam claims new victims in our region

The Eastern Region Special Operations Unit has warned of a new online puppy sales scam. Picture; RSPCA

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries after industrial accident in Chatteris Witnesses say the air ambulance landed at the back of Cromwell Community College. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Ready, set, bake! Cricket club gets baking to support town food bank amid coronavirus pandemic

Members of March Town Cricket Club took to their kitchens as part of a baking competition to help the March Food Bank. Here is club president Les Mills with some of the entries. Picture: MARCH TOWN CRICKET CLUB

WATCH: Drone footage of A14 opening

Aerial shot of the A14 PICTURE: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND
Drive 24