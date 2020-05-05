Man in his 20s airlifted to hospital after industrial accident

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance team were called to Wenny Road yesterday (Monday May 4) at around midday.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesman said: “Anglia One was tasked to Chatteris to assist EEAST and Police with a man in his twenties who suffered a trauma. Babcock pilots landed the helicopter on a car park close to the scene.

“Doctor Rishi Rallan and critical care paramedic Ben Caine gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care.”

The care they gave included administering advanced pain relief, using a specialist monitor to fully assess and treat the patient and sedating the patient to help manage his pain while treating and splinting an injury.

The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment.