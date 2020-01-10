Advanced search

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire's first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 January 2020

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Supplied/InflateNation

Peterborough's first indoor inflatable theme park will finally open its doors after a two-month delay.

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATIONPopular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Inflata Nation was supposed to be unveiled in November, but instead the 14,500 square foot site at the city's One Retail Park will now be open to the public on Saturday, January 18.

The theme park will be fitted with activities such as super slides, a dual wipeout zone and a gladiator battle podium.

Matt Ball, co-founder said: ""After months of working to perfect the site, we are finally ready to open our doors to the people of Cambridgeshire and we can't wait.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone who enters the arena will come off with huge smiles on their faces."

Inflata Nation has outlets in Manchester, Beverley, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, West Bromwich and Runcorn.

The park has already proved popular with celebrities, attracting stars such as Coronation Street's Kym Marsh and Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry.

One-hour bounce sessions will cost £5.99 for under 4s and £9.99 for anyone else.

Opening times are yet to be confirmed.

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Five ‘brave’ members of staff at HMP Whitemoor in March hospitalised after officer is seriously assaulted by two prisoners

Five brave members of staff were left in need of hospital treatment after an officer at HMP Whitemoor in March was seriously assaulted by two prisoners.

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals brutal murder of Cambridgeshire drug dealer – and how killers tried to blame each other

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Five ‘brave’ members of staff at HMP Whitemoor in March hospitalised after officer is seriously assaulted by two prisoners

Five brave members of staff were left in need of hospital treatment after an officer at HMP Whitemoor in March was seriously assaulted by two prisoners.

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

March clubs and residents raise over £2,000 in memory of ‘much loved’ Fen footballer

Kaleb Ablett played for March Park Rangers under 9’s, who have organised the fundraiser. Picture: GOFUNDME/MARCH PARK RANGERS

24 Hours in Police Custody reveals brutal murder of Cambridgeshire drug dealer – and how killers tried to blame each other

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Neale-Wade Academy clinch gold award for young carer support

Jason Wing (left), executive principal, with Hilary Hitch, senior lead for safeguarding and mental health, holding the award: Picture: ATHENE COMMUNICATIONS

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Wisbech Business and Professional Men’s Club elect new chairman for 2020

The Wisbech Business & Professional Men's Club committee for 2020. Picture: PETER DENNIS

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE (Section 17 Licensing Act 2003)

Public Notice

More male blood donors in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough needed, urge CCG

More men across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are being urged to donate blood as part of a New Year appeal by the NHS. Picture: SUBMITTED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists