Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire's first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION Supplied/InflateNation

Peterborough's first indoor inflatable theme park will finally open its doors after a two-month delay.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Inflata Nation was supposed to be unveiled in November, but instead the 14,500 square foot site at the city's One Retail Park will now be open to the public on Saturday, January 18.

The theme park will be fitted with activities such as super slides, a dual wipeout zone and a gladiator battle podium.

Matt Ball, co-founder said: ""After months of working to perfect the site, we are finally ready to open our doors to the people of Cambridgeshire and we can't wait.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone who enters the arena will come off with huge smiles on their faces."

Inflata Nation has outlets in Manchester, Beverley, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, West Bromwich and Runcorn.

The park has already proved popular with celebrities, attracting stars such as Coronation Street's Kym Marsh and Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry.

One-hour bounce sessions will cost £5.99 for under 4s and £9.99 for anyone else.

Opening times are yet to be confirmed.