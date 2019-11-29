Everything you need to know about March's Christmas lights switch-on 2019

The annual March Christmas lights switch-on takes place on Friday, November 29  here is everything you need to know. Picture: Archant/Supplied

The annual Christmas lights switch-on takes place in March this evening - here's everything you need to know ahead of the event.

The actual switch-on takes place at 7pm but March town centre will be shut from 5pm to allow attendees free roam of Broad Street and part of High Street.

Live entertainment will begin on the stage in Market Square ahead of the switch-on and Santa Claus himself will also be in attendance.

Those wanting to get from one side of town to the other are asked to make an earlier trip or take an alternative route via the bypass.

Parking in the town centre has already been blocked off by cordons so those visiting town today will need to park elsewhere.

The road will re-open between 10.30pm and 11pm tonight when the crowds have cleared from the town centre.

A spokesman said: "As always, the switch-on will be accompanied by a fun fair along Broad Street and a colourful display on narrowboats along the river.

"Entertainment will be on the main stage, on the market square But the main attraction will be the arrival of Santa.

"He will leave the Oliver Cromwell Hotel and arrive in the market square shortly before 7pm on his sleigh, accompanied by his elves.

"After switching on the lights, Santa will once again go to his grotto which was a huge success with children last year."