Injured buzzard that was hit by a car rescued by officers in Chatteris

PUBLISHED: 10:21 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 14 January 2019

Injured buzzard found in Chatteris is making a recovery. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A buzzard that was hit by a car and injured in Chatteris is recovering at a rescue centre.

The brown feathered bird of prey was found by officers from the rural crime action team who were on patrol in the area yesterday (January 13).

They posted on social media to say that The Raptor Foundation in Huntingdon was called to the rescue.

It read: “Here’s a nice story for all animal lovers.

“Officers from The Rural Crime Action Team were in the area on patrol and called in the Raptor centre.

“Buzzard collected and should make a full recovery.”

The common buzzard measures between 40 and 58 cm in length with a 109 to 140 cm wingspan.

It breeds in woodlands, usually on the fringes, but favours hunting over open land.

Birds from the colder parts of the Northern Hemisphere typically migrate south for the northern winter.

Injured buzzard that was hit by a car rescued by officers in Chatteris

