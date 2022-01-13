Joanne Constable, of Green Park, Chatteris, died in a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorbike and a tractor on August 2 2020 on Isle of Ely Way, Wimblington. - Credit: Policing Fenland

A pre-inquest review into the death of a pillon passenger who was killed in a collision on the A141 in Wimblington has highlighted that hedgerow may have restricted the line of visibility.

Joanne Constable, of Green Park, Chatteris, died in the collision involving a red Kawasaki motorbike and a tractor on August 2 2020 on Isle of Ely Way.

Emergency services attended the incident but Joanne died at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 50’s, survived but needed hospital care.

Meanwhile, the driver of the tractor, a woman, was not injured and stopped at the scene.

At the pre-inquest review on January 13, coroner David Heming informed those present that dash cam footage has been released from the driver who was travelling behind the motorbike when the incident happened.

He also added that a number of witnesses who saw the collision have come forward with statements.

Further enquiries are now ongoing into the maintenance of the hedgerows, and who was responsible for making sure there was clear visibility on the road at the time of the collision.

Another pre-inquest review into Joanne’s death is scheduled to take place around June 2022, with a final hearing proposed for September 2022.