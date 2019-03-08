'Check your tyres,' Fen Cops warn after car lands upside down in water-filled ditch due to worn front tyres

Shocking images have emerged from the crash on Floods Ferry Road near Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops Twitter/@FenCops

Shocking images have emerged from a crash at Floods Ferry near Doddington after a car left the road and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch.

Two occupants of the Peugeot 207 managed to escape injury after the smash at around 10am on Monday, October 21 on Floods Ferry Road in the Fens.

Police say the state of the driver's front tyres are to blame for the incident and they have subsequently been reported for the offence.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Single vehicle collision with the car upside down in a water-filled ditch; driver and passenger lucky to get out unharmed.

"Front tyres explains the accident. The driver was reported for offences and car written off. Check your tyres; don't become a statistic.

"We were called at 10.23am on October 21 to reports of a road traffic collision on Floods Ferry Road, Doddington.

"The vehicle careered off the road and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch. The two occupants of the car were uninjured and able to get themselves out of the vehicle safely."