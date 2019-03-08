Advanced search

'Check your tyres,' Fen Cops warn after car lands upside down in water-filled ditch due to worn front tyres

PUBLISHED: 15:35 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 21 October 2019

Shocking images have emerged from the crash on Floods Ferry Road near Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Shocking images have emerged from the crash on Floods Ferry Road near Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Twitter/@FenCops

Shocking images have emerged from a crash at Floods Ferry near Doddington after a car left the road and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch.

Shocking images have emerged from the crash on Floods Ferry Road near Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCopsShocking images have emerged from the crash on Floods Ferry Road near Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Two occupants of the Peugeot 207 managed to escape injury after the smash at around 10am on Monday, October 21 on Floods Ferry Road in the Fens.

Police say the state of the driver's front tyres are to blame for the incident and they have subsequently been reported for the offence.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Single vehicle collision with the car upside down in a water-filled ditch; driver and passenger lucky to get out unharmed.

"Front tyres explains the accident. The driver was reported for offences and car written off. Check your tyres; don't become a statistic.

"We were called at 10.23am on October 21 to reports of a road traffic collision on Floods Ferry Road, Doddington.

"The vehicle careered off the road and landed upside down in a water-filled ditch. The two occupants of the car were uninjured and able to get themselves out of the vehicle safely."

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Suspected drug-driver arrested during early hours of the morning in March also found in possession of drugs

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Fire crews tackle first floor bedroom blaze in Chatteris

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wenny Road, Chatteris: Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Most Read

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Suspected drug-driver arrested during early hours of the morning in March also found in possession of drugs

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving was also found in possession on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Fire crews tackle first floor bedroom blaze in Chatteris

Fire crews tackled a house blaze in Wenny Road, Chatteris: Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Rail bridge in the Fens hit again - engineers called to assess damage at Stonea after brick work dislodged

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine � believed to be a carrot topper � struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

Firefighters battle deliberate car blaze for more than an hour on quiet Cambridgeshire B road

Dramatic pictures show the moment firefighters were left tacking a deliberate car blaze in Thorney on Sunday, October 20. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

‘Check your tyres,’ Fen Cops warn after car lands upside down in water-filled ditch due to worn front tyres

Shocking images have emerged from the crash on Floods Ferry Road near Doddington. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops

Floods Ferry Road in the Fens forced shut after car leaves road and lands upside down in water-filled ditch – recovery are on-scene

Floods Ferry Road near Doddington is closed while a recovery team tidy up a crash scene this afternoon (October 21). Picture: Twitter/@FenCops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists