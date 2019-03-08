Inspirational March slimmer drops six and a half stone going from a size 26 to 12

Slinky slimmer Pauline has gone from a size 26 to 12. Picture: SLIMMING WORLD Archant

A super slimmer from March has been named most inspirational member after dropping from a size 26 to a slinky 12.

Pauline Smith joined the group six years ago and has gone from 17st 8lb to 11st 4lb - impressively keeping the weight off since.

The 68-year-old has been crowned the group's Diamond Member of the Year 2019 after losing six and a half stone in 15 months.

Pauline, who suffers with Coeliac disease which can make it hard to lose weight, said: "Like most people, I'd tried to lose weight countless times, yet nothing ever really seemed to stick.

"Slimming World was completely different because it was just so simple. I could still enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals with my family while losing weight, which seemed like a miracle at the time.

"Previous weight-loss attempts left me feeling hungry - nowadays I probably eat more than ever.

"With Slimming World the support that I needed was there right from day one, both from my consultant Helen Moore and the other members in the group.

"I picked up new ideas and recipes every week - I still do now, in fact - and I started to really believe that I could do it.

"And I did, because four years later I'm still at my target weight."

Pauline began following Slimming World's Food Optimising eating plan, which encourages slimmers to fill up on healthy, satisfying foods like fruit and veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish - so they lose weight without going hungry or feeling deprived.

She continued: "I'm really adventurous in the kitchen now and I've passed lots of healthy habits on to my family and friends too."

Since reaching her target weight, Pauline has continued to attend the March Wednesday group.

Consultant Helen Moore, who runs the group, said: "I'm so proud of Pauline and the inspirational way in which she done this.

"It's always great for new members to meet Pauline and see just what's possible at Slimming World."

