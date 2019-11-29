Advanced search

Re: Land adjacent to la Ferndale Rise, Cambridge, CB5 8QG

PUBLISHED: 00:00 01 December 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located adjacent to la Ferndale Rise, Cambridge, CB5 8QG and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to la Ferndale Rise, Cambridge, CB5 8QG.

Request for information concerning ownership of:-

Re: Land adjacent to la Ferndale Rise, Cambridge, CB5 8QG

You may also want to watch:

Notice is hereby given that we, being Property Risk Inspection Ltd, have an interest in the matter of group of trees located adjacent to la Ferndale Rise, Cambridge, CB5 8QG and the nuisance in subsidence damage being caused to la Ferndale Rise, Cambridge, CB5 8QG.

We are attempting to identify the relevant land owners in order to discuss available management options to abate the said nuisance. If any person has any knowledge of the owner of this land or other responsible party could they please make such knowledge known to us at the address below. In the event that we are unable to discover the owner of the land within a period of 30 days of this notice, then we will seek to enter the land and carry out the management works required.

CONTACT: EMILY FAIRMINER INSURANCE SERVICES PROPERTY RISK INSPECTION LTD 2 THE COURTYARDS, PHOENIX SQUARE SEVERALLS PARK, WYNCOLLS ROAD COLCHESTER ESSEX C04 9PE

REF: 142078 TELEPHONE: 01206 752539

Most Read

Former police officer and scout leader facing jail for child sex offences

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Former March police officer on child sex charges was scout leader, RAF firefighter and proactive community member

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Everything you need to know about March’s Christmas lights switch-on 2019

The annual March Christmas lights switch-on takes place on Friday, November 29  here is everything you need to know. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former police officer and scout leader facing jail for child sex offences

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Former March police officer on child sex charges was scout leader, RAF firefighter and proactive community member

PC Phil Richardson (pictured) is in jail tonight awaiting sentencing next month on child sex charges. The former licensing officer for Fenland – and a former scout leader - has admitted indecent image offences at court. Picture: Terry Harris

Driver left ‘shocked’ after crashing into wall at George Clare Surgery in Chatteris

An elderly driver has crashed their car into the George Clare Surgery in Chatteris. Picture: Archant/FIle

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14

Ten people rescued from back of lorry on A14. Picture: ARCHANT

Everything you need to know about March’s Christmas lights switch-on 2019

The annual March Christmas lights switch-on takes place on Friday, November 29  here is everything you need to know. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Latest from the Cambs Times

Re: Land adjacent to la Ferndale Rise, Cambridge, CB5 8QG

Public Notice

Chatteris paedophile Benjamin Free jailed for 18 years for raping school girl as he took her for a walk

Paedophile Benjamin Free who raped a school girl while on a dog walk in Chatteris has been jailed for 18 years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Poignant messages held up to camera as Ruth Neave launches silent campaign to urge her son’s killer to come forward

Ruth Neave (pictured left) with husband Gary and (inset) her son Rikki, Ruth has launched a new, poignant campaign to find her son's murderer. Picture; ARCHANT

March father of four ‘lucky to be alive’ after pothole and wet mud cause him to crash into a ditch

Paul Southwell, a dad of four from March, says he is lucky to be alive after a pothole at Whittlesey Road, March caused him to crash his car into a ditch. Picture: PAUL SOUTHWELL

Wire thief, 50, jailed after stealing more than £3,600 worth of BT cables

Donald Green (pictured) has been jailed after stealing more than £3,600 worth of telecommunications cable. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists