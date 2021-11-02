An integrated care hub that aims to provide patient access to outpatient clinics, rehab and health services has opened at Doddington Hospital.

It is being run by Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - who run some outpatient services at Doddington and Ely, alongside Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City and Stamford Hospitals.

Also involved are local voluntary groups, charities and other community partners who will be able to provide additional care, education and support for our patients.

There will be clinic days available for cardiology, diabetes and respiratory which will provide care in one place.

Arshiya Khan, chief strategy and transformation officer at North West Anglia NHS FT, said: “Development of this hub aims to address some local health inequalities by improving access to care, providing care closer to home and giving a key focus on long-term health conditions.

“Doddington Hospital is in the worst 20 per cent of all local authorities for health deprivation which indicates a high need for health and care services in this area.

“The hub will bring health and social care services together into one place helping to provide more convenient and accessible patient care.

“Doddington Hospital will provide outpatient services that are sustainable and deliver the care needed in the Fenland area.

“We plan to deliver one-stop days such as a Cardiology Carousel Tuesday, Diabetes Mondays, and Respiratory Fridays, alongside Cambridge and Peterborough Community Trust services such as rehab facilities for long term conditions.”

Jane Webster, director of commissioning at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, added: “Doddington Hospital is highly valued by local residents and we are delighted that the new hub will be able to bring together a range of health and social care services in to one place.

"This will allow us to treat a wider range of conditions and it will make it easier for patients in the Fenland area to access services.

“This is a great example of partnership working with the local NHS, social care and voluntary services working together as one system to provide more integrated and coordinated care, closer to home.”