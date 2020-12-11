Advanced search

Two children die in Cambridgeshire house blaze - woman, 35, suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries

PUBLISHED: 08:52 11 December 2020 | UPDATED: 08:52 11 December 2020

Serious house fire being investigated in Village, Buttercup Way, St Neots Thursday 10 December 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

Two children have died in a house fire in Cambridgeshire.

A three-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

And a 35-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, while a 46-year-old man has suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services have been at the scene of a house fire in Eynesbury, St Neots, since yesterday morning (Thursday 10 December) where the children died.

It is believed the blaze broke out about 7am at a three-story house in Buttercup Avenue.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, however police are working with fire investigators to get to the route of the blaze.

All emergency services were called to the fire.

Fire crews from Huntingdon, Sawtry, St Neots, Gamlingay, Cambridge, along with crews from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, all attended the scene.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters arrived to find a three-storey house with flames issuing from the building.

“Firefighters have been working hard to tackle the fire”.

The blaze was extinguished later and investigators began their task.

