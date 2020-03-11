Advanced search

'You've restored our faith in humanity' - Community rallies for family after seven-year-old's cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 12:09 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 11 March 2020

Isla McNulty, 8, has had a tumour the size of a golf ball removed from her brain. Her father, Ian, has set up a Facebook blog to follow her progress at 'Isla's Journey'.

Isla McNulty, 8, has had a tumour the size of a golf ball removed from her brain. Her father, Ian, has set up a Facebook blog to follow her progress at 'Isla's Journey'.

McNulty Family

Over £1,500 has been raised to help Isla McNulty's family, who thank the communities in March and Doddington for their kindness and generosity throughout her hospital stays.

Coffee morning organised at The Red Lion pub for Isla McNultyCoffee morning organised at The Red Lion pub for Isla McNulty

As well as donations, they've been inundated with messages and gifts for Isla who had a brain tumour removed at Addenbrooke's Hospital on March 3.

A stranger even left an overnight bag on the doorstep of the family home in Doddington, packed with toiletries and other essentials for their hospital stays.

And today (March 11), a coffee morning was held at The Red Lion in March to also raise funds.

Ian McNulty, Isla's father, said: 'There are so many genuinely nice people in our community.

Isla McNulty, 8, pictured with her dad Ian. Isla will have chemotherapy and radiotherapy after a tumour the size of a golf ball was removed from her brain.Isla McNulty, 8, pictured with her dad Ian. Isla will have chemotherapy and radiotherapy after a tumour the size of a golf ball was removed from her brain.

'A big thank you to everyone for their support during what's been a horrible time. You've restored our faith in humanity in a world that's in a bad place right now.'

He added: 'Isla's received toys, treats and many uplifting messages including handwritten notes and videos over social media. They've really helped lift her spirits while she's been unwell.'

At the end of last month, an MRI scan identified that Isla had a brain tumour approximately the size of a golf ball.

Within days she was on the operating table where surgeons spent seven hours removing as much as they could.

You may also want to watch:

However the biopsy confirmed everyone's worst fears - that it is cancer and Isla will need further treatment.

She will start intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the coming weeks.

Isla has also been put forward for pioneering treatment which is only available in 20 hospitals worldwide and means they may need to travel to either Manchester or Essen, in Germany.

Ian said: 'Everyone has been doing what they can for Isla. The day before her surgery, we arranged for eight or nine friends to visit her in hospital.

'We wanted to see Isla with a smile on her face again and it was brilliant to see the children having fun together.

'When they left, she really had a spring in her step. So again, thank you everyone for helping to make that happen.'

Both Ian, and his wife Laura, have been at their daughter's bedside throughout. On Friday, Isla was well enough to be discharged from hospital for the weekend to spend time with her family.

He said: 'I'd describe Isla as your typical seven-year-old. She's a fun-loving daddy's girl - and we're ready to get on with the fight against this illness now.'

To donate, visit the JustGiving page set up to help Isla. Ian is also documenting 'Isla's Journey' on Facebook.

- Are you organising a fundraiser for Isla? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk with details.

Most Read

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

The Cock Inn re-opens as indie themed music bar Rigby’s - just six weeks after new sign created under former name

Indie-themed music bar Rigbys - which was formerly called The Cock Inn - officially opened its doors on Saturday night (March 7) following a renovation. This is the new sign outside the venue. Picture: RIGBYS

Most Read

‘I’m quite shocked’: Tory PCC candidate brands March ‘lawless’ after meeting victims of repeated crimes

PCC candidate Darryl Preston (right) has responded to reports of attacks on two March businesses. Picture: Harry Rutter

Father and son give one day notice of closure after running Ship Inn on Cambridgeshire/Norfolk border for eight years

Picturesque Ship Inn at Brandon Creek has closed with just a day's notice. Picture; SHIP INN/FACEBOOK

Four men steal £1,000 in £1 coins from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire

Around �1,000 in �1 coins has been stolen from pub fruit machines in Cambridgeshire � do you know this man? Police would like to speak to him in connection with the thefts. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

Woman, 48, who stole cash from cancer charity collection box and robbed charity shop during Christmas holidays jailed

Teresa Gaskin (inset) stole cash from a cancer charity collection box and robbed a charity shop in a Christmas crime spree. Picture: Cambs Cops

The Cock Inn re-opens as indie themed music bar Rigby’s - just six weeks after new sign created under former name

Indie-themed music bar Rigbys - which was formerly called The Cock Inn - officially opened its doors on Saturday night (March 7) following a renovation. This is the new sign outside the venue. Picture: RIGBYS

Latest from the Cambs Times

First coronavirus case reported in Cambridgeshire - in Fenland the council details how risks are being minimised

Coronavirus isolation pod at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Cambridge Science Festival cancels weekend hands-on events

Cambridge Science Festival has cancelled all hands-on events across both weekends of the festival. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Science Festival PR.

Hares boss focused on promotion race as March Town shine to secure second cup final date

March Town boss Arran Duke. Picture: DAN MASON

“You’ve restored our faith in humanity” - Community rallies for family after seven-year-old’s cancer diagnosis

Isla McNulty, 8, has had a tumour the size of a golf ball removed from her brain. Her father, Ian, has set up a Facebook blog to follow her progress at 'Isla's Journey'.

The Cock Inn re-opens as indie themed music bar Rigby’s - just six weeks after new sign created under former name

Indie-themed music bar Rigbys - which was formerly called The Cock Inn - officially opened its doors on Saturday night (March 7) following a renovation. This is the new sign outside the venue. Picture: RIGBYS
Drive 24