'You've restored our faith in humanity' - Community rallies for family after seven-year-old's cancer diagnosis

Isla McNulty, 8, has had a tumour the size of a golf ball removed from her brain. Her father, Ian, has set up a Facebook blog to follow her progress at 'Isla's Journey'. McNulty Family

Over £1,500 has been raised to help Isla McNulty's family, who thank the communities in March and Doddington for their kindness and generosity throughout her hospital stays.

Coffee morning organised at The Red Lion pub for Isla McNulty

As well as donations, they've been inundated with messages and gifts for Isla who had a brain tumour removed at Addenbrooke's Hospital on March 3.

A stranger even left an overnight bag on the doorstep of the family home in Doddington, packed with toiletries and other essentials for their hospital stays.

And today (March 11), a coffee morning was held at The Red Lion in March to also raise funds.

Ian McNulty, Isla's father, said: 'There are so many genuinely nice people in our community.

Isla McNulty, 8, pictured with her dad Ian. Isla will have chemotherapy and radiotherapy after a tumour the size of a golf ball was removed from her brain. Isla McNulty, 8, pictured with her dad Ian. Isla will have chemotherapy and radiotherapy after a tumour the size of a golf ball was removed from her brain.

'A big thank you to everyone for their support during what's been a horrible time. You've restored our faith in humanity in a world that's in a bad place right now.'

He added: 'Isla's received toys, treats and many uplifting messages including handwritten notes and videos over social media. They've really helped lift her spirits while she's been unwell.'

At the end of last month, an MRI scan identified that Isla had a brain tumour approximately the size of a golf ball.

Within days she was on the operating table where surgeons spent seven hours removing as much as they could.

However the biopsy confirmed everyone's worst fears - that it is cancer and Isla will need further treatment.

She will start intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy in the coming weeks.

Isla has also been put forward for pioneering treatment which is only available in 20 hospitals worldwide and means they may need to travel to either Manchester or Essen, in Germany.

Ian said: 'Everyone has been doing what they can for Isla. The day before her surgery, we arranged for eight or nine friends to visit her in hospital.

'We wanted to see Isla with a smile on her face again and it was brilliant to see the children having fun together.

'When they left, she really had a spring in her step. So again, thank you everyone for helping to make that happen.'

Both Ian, and his wife Laura, have been at their daughter's bedside throughout. On Friday, Isla was well enough to be discharged from hospital for the weekend to spend time with her family.

He said: 'I'd describe Isla as your typical seven-year-old. She's a fun-loving daddy's girl - and we're ready to get on with the fight against this illness now.'

To donate, visit the JustGiving page set up to help Isla. Ian is also documenting 'Isla's Journey' on Facebook.

