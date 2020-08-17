Advanced search

Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 15:11 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:11 17 August 2020

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister, and wearing her Brownie blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister, and wearing her Brownie blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Archant

An eight-year-old girl from Doddington who “always has a smile on her face” despite having cancer has been commended for her “exceptional courage and determination in challenging situations”.

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ‘Guiding Star’ award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured wearing her new Brownie camp blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EASTIsla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ‘Guiding Star’ award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured wearing her new Brownie camp blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Isla McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ‘Guiding Star’ award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020.

Since then, Isla has undergone weeks of daily radiotherapy and ongoing chemotherapy, with many more weeks of treatment to come.

Jane Groves, Isla’s former Rainbow leader and local district commissioner, said: “She is always smiling and is known far and wide as ‘Isla the Smiler’.

“Throughout all this time Isla still had a smile on her face whenever you saw her and did not allow this physical sickness to stop her enjoying life.

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EASTIsla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

“Her bravery then was immense but now it is unbelievable! Isla has a long road ahead of her but we truly believe that she really is a ‘Guiding Star’.”

You may also want to watch:

The national Girlguiding Awards committee said they were “really moved” by the nomination from Rebecca Fisher, Isla’s Brownie leader, and Jane, which was done without Isla or her family knowing about it.

MORE: Community rallies for family after cancer diagnosis

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. Isla's Guiding Star award is pictured. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EASTIsla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. Isla's Guiding Star award is pictured. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

The committee said: “Isla is an exceptionally brave girl who is coping with her difficulties with a resilience and resourcefulness way beyond her seven years.

“Known for her smiling and positive outlook, Isla has been able to cope her all her challenges and kept on taking part in her Brownie activities.

“Her Brownie friends speak warmly of how kind and helpful she is despite the fact she is very poorly.

“Adults are amazed at how well she copes and the determination she shows. We are delighted to award Isla a Guiding Star.”

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ‘Guiding Star’ award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EASTIsla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ‘Guiding Star’ award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Isla received the award in a socially distanced but emotional ceremony in Isla’s front garden in the presence of Ann Mitchell MBE, president of Girlguiding Cambridgeshire East, who took along the county standard.

It was witnessed by Isla’s parents, and her sister, Enya, a member of Rainbows in Doddington, with her Brownie leaders standing back at a distance.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Town underpass left unrecognisable after flash flooding

Chatteris underpass was left almost unrecognisable after flash flooding yesterday afternoon (Sunday August 16). But that didn't stop one youngster from having fun on their bike. Picture: JOSEPH BEER

Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister, and wearing her Brownie blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Highland pipe band provide a stirring contribution to Whittlesey’s commemoration of VJ Day

They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning; Whittlesey VJ Day. Photos courtesy Rui Chamberlain and Robert Windle

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Volkswagen car bursts into flames while driving on Fenland road

The Volkswagen car burst into flames on Benwick Road in Whittlesey on Saturday, August 15. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Town underpass left unrecognisable after flash flooding

Chatteris underpass was left almost unrecognisable after flash flooding yesterday afternoon (Sunday August 16). But that didn't stop one youngster from having fun on their bike. Picture: JOSEPH BEER

Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister, and wearing her Brownie blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST

Highland pipe band provide a stirring contribution to Whittlesey’s commemoration of VJ Day

They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old. Age shall not weary them nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning; Whittlesey VJ Day. Photos courtesy Rui Chamberlain and Robert Windle

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the Cambs Times

Town underpass left unrecognisable after flash flooding

Chatteris underpass was left almost unrecognisable after flash flooding yesterday afternoon (Sunday August 16). But that didn't stop one youngster from having fun on their bike. Picture: JOSEPH BEER

One in 10 deaths across Fenland and East Cambs this year caused by coronavirus, figures reveal

Dr Liz Robin said the seven-day rolling average for Covid cases across Cambridgeshire since mid-June has remained stable, despite warning that some figures may not be as accurate as they may seem. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Wisbech man trying to hide his past in move to Gloucester jailed for breaching terms of the Sex Offenders Register

Ashley Hammond of Falklands Drive, Wisbech, used an internet alias and failed to tell police he was staying at a new address in Gloucester. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Roman Catholic church for March and Chatteris re-opens for in-person worship

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter's Church in March has reopened for Mass and is inviting parishioners back for worship. Pictures: Catholic Church in March.

Brave Brownie, Isla the Smiler, awarded ‘guiding star’ after brain tumour diagnosis

Isla 'the Smiler' McNulty, who is a member of the 2nd Doddington Brownies, was nominated for the Girlguiding ?Guiding Star? award having suffered 18 months of illness before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in February 2020. She is pictured with her parents and sister, and wearing her Brownie blanket. Picture: GIRLGUIDING CAMBRIDGESHIRE EAST