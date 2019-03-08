Man 'narrowly escaped amputation' after crashing 4x4 into March ditch before refusing to give breath sample to police

The Elm Road crash which saw Jack McDarby fail to supply a breath sample on July 20.

A Wisbech man narrowly escaped amputation after he crashed his car into a ditch while "appearing intoxicated", police have revealed.



Jack McDarby careered into a dyke along Elm Road, March on Saturday, July 20 after he lost control of his white Nissan Navara 4x4 pick-up truck.

An investigation revealed that the 23-year-old crossed the road and entered the ditch, rolling the car at least once; causing serious injury.

McDarby, of Nettle Bank, Wisbech, received immediate medical attention from members of the March Rugby Club, including an off-duty paramedic.

Police and ambulance arrived and reported McDarby "appeared intoxicated" and they "could smell alcohol on his breath" after the smash.



He failed to provide a breath sample and was "obstructive and verbally aggressive" to the emergency service workers at the roadside; he was subsequently arrested.

A court heard how he was taken to hospital where, again, he was asked for a sample which he refused for a second time.

McGarby underwent complex surgery on damaged tendons in his arm and only narrowly escaped amputation.

On October 29, at Peterborough Magistrates' Court he pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to provide a sample.

He claimed he was "impaired" because of a head injury caused by the accident.

Magistrates refuted this and said McDarby was "severely impaired" but they believed this was not due to a head injury.

The judge said his level of impairment made him "a significant danger on the road."

He was banned from driving for 20 months, given a 12-month community order and fined £710.

PC James Goose said: "McDarby suffered some traumatic injuries as a result of his actions.

"This incident could have been even worse had he collided with an innocent road user or member of the public.

"These court proceedings provide an example to those who do not provide a sample at the roadside or in custody that they will be held to account and will not receive a lighter sentence.

If you wish to report drink driving, there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives people the opportunity to supply information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving