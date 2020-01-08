Advanced search

Jack's in Chatteris support local foodbanks by donating 62,000 meals

08 January, 2020 - 12:31
More than 62,000 meals have been donated to local charities by Jack's in Chatteris in their first year of trading.

The Community Food Connection scheme links with charities and community groups in the local area to redistribute surplus food that's left over at the end of the day to ensure it's not going to waste.

Jack's store manager, Wayne Moore, uses an app to let local food banks know how much surplus food they expect to have for donation, and charities then respond to confirm they will come to collect it.

Mr Moore said: "We launched the Community Food Collection scheme to reduce food waste, and help those who might be struggling to make ends meet.

"We are delighted that the initiative has been so successful and we've managed to help so many people throughout the year. We hope to build on this in 2020 through our partnership with FareShare."

