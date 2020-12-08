Jack’s supermarket donates £400 to community groups

Jack's has donated £400 to five charities located close to its Chatteris store through its Jack's Supports' scheme.

The supermarket chain Jack’s has donated £400 to five organisations close to its Chatteris store.

Community transport provider FACT.

FACT Community Transport, March Camera Club and the White Hart Bowls Club in Warboys are among the groups in Fenland to receive the cash.

Nicola Christy, from FACT Community Transport, said the funding will go towards the charity’s work in providing safe and affordable transport for Fenland residents.

Meanwhile, Robert Elmore, from the White Hart Bowls Club, added: “The money we have received from Jack’s will be spent on maintaining the green through the winter season so that it is ready to be played on again in April 2021.

“With very little income over recent months, any funding we receive is vital to helping the club survive.”

Bury C of E Primary School and the 1st Bury and Upweek Scouting Group near Huntingdon also received a £400 donation from the supermarket chain, which is part of the Tesco family.

Charities and organisations supporting the Chatteris community are invited to apply for the Jack’s Supports scheme where the sale of carrier bags is put towards good causes.

Previously, four groups were shortlisted for a £250 year donation. But after such a challenging year, Jack’s has decided every organisation that applied to the scheme should receive £400.

In total, 68 community groups close to the chain’s 12 stores across the country have received the cash. Over £27,000 in donations has been handed out.

White Hart Bowls Club in Warboys was among the charities and organisations to receive a £400 donation from the supermarket Jack's.

Peter Lonsdale, Store Manager of Jack’s Chatteris, said: “The Jack’s Supports scheme has been running for a while now and it’s great to see how many local organisations have benefitted from our donations.

“It’s wonderful we have been able to provide support for all organisations who have applied this year as it’s important to everyone at Jack’s to be able to give back to the local community who have always been so kind to us.

“We strongly recommend anyone who’s considering applying to definitely get involved.”

To be considered for the next round of Jack’s Supports funding, apply by visiting https://jackssupports.org.uk/.