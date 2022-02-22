Queues outside Jack's supermarket in Chatteris on Sunday, March 15. Picture: Mark Hemment/Facebook - Credit: Archant

The official date that Chatteris supermarket Jack's will close has been announced.

The store will shut on March 7 and re-open as a Tesco in April - seven years after the company paid £22 million to build it before mothballing it.

A spokesperson for Jack's said: "On behalf of everyone at Jack’s, we’d like to say a big thank you for shopping with us.

"It’s been a real pleasure to serve you."

All 13 Jack’s stores will close but Chatteris is one of the six to be saved and re-open as a fully-fledged Tesco.

The Jack's brand was launched by former chief executive Dave Lewis in 2018 to take on the surging growth of German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl.

And they selected Chatteris – which had previously won permission to become a Tesco superstore – as its inaugural branch.

Tesco said it "learned a tremendous amount" from the business, which was named after founder Jack Cohen, to help it understand the discount operating model.