Store’s ‘Christmas fun day’ raises nearly £300 for Salvation Army

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM December 23, 2021
Jack's Supermarket in Chatteris raised £273 for the Chatteris Salvation Army at their in-store 'Christmas fun day'.

Shoppers at a supermarket in Chatteris have raised nearly £300 for the Salvation Army following an in-store ‘Christmas fun day’. 

Jack’s Supermarket on Fenland Way hosted the day to help the local community mark Christmas early. 

As part of the ‘fun day’ shoppers helped to raise £273 for the Chatteris Salvation Army. 

The Salvation Army is at the heart of the community, transforming lives and offering support to the homeless and vulnerable people. 

Donations were accepted by the Salvation Army themselves who performed a medley of Christmas classics whilst locals began their Christmas shopping. 

The day also included free face painting for children as well as festive food and treats. 

Peter Lonsdale, store manager at Jack’s Chatteris, said: “We hope the people of Chatteris had a wonderful time at our Christmas fun day. 

“It was lovely to be able to safely celebrate with everyone whilst also raising money for a wonderful charity too!” 

