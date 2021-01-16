News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Win vouchers to spend at supermarket

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 8:00 AM January 16, 2021   
Jack's Products

We have teamed up with Chatteris supermarket Jack’s to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store. - Credit: JACK'S

Chatteris supermarket Jack’s has again teamed up with Ely Standard/Wisbech Standard/Cambs Times to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store.

That's not all though: two runners up will receive a £50 voucher each.

"This year more than ever before, we know people are feeling the pinch and need to make their money go further," said a spokesman for Jack's, which works with over 300 farmers, growers, and producers.

Jack’s is a discount supermarket on Fenland Way which is part of the Tesco family. Its name celebrates the value and ethos of Jack’s Cohen, who founded Tesco just over 100 years ago. =

For your chance to win, answer the following question:

You may also want to watch:

What road is Jack’s supermarket Chatteris located on

To enter simply put your answer in an email – with the word Jack’s in the title line – and send to

Most Read

  1. 1 Vaccine roll-out begins, 12 hours a day, seven days a week
  2. 2 'Small number of Covid-19 deaths' at care home
  3. 3 Artist impressions of how Mepal will be transformed into a £6.5m crematorium
  1. 4 Council offers reserved parking for elderly heading for Covid jab
  2. 5 Slimmer's life-changing weight loss story
  3. 6 Coronavirus test centre staff ‘receive abuse’ from angry motorists
  4. 7 Man attempts to smuggle MDMA tablets disguised as Mars Bar into jail
  5. 8 Man, 39, convicted of assault on two HMRC officers by beating
  6. 9 Tributes to 'loving, kind family man' and community stalwart
  7. 10 Dad of two killed on Fen road

Ben.Jolley@archant.co.uk

Closing date is January 25 2020 and the winner will be drawn at random.

Do not forget to include your phone number so that we can call you and let you know if you are the winner.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Exclusive

Photographer captures the ‘sonic boom’ RAF Typhoon on camera

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Pedestrian dies at scene of crash

Ben Jolley

person

Fenland District Council | Special Report

It took 10 years but historic consent signed off for 1,000 homes

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Man sentenced after drugs warrant uncovered cocaine, MDMA and cannabis

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus