Published: 8:00 AM January 16, 2021

Chatteris supermarket Jack’s has again teamed up with Ely Standard/Wisbech Standard/Cambs Times to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store.

That's not all though: two runners up will receive a £50 voucher each.

"This year more than ever before, we know people are feeling the pinch and need to make their money go further," said a spokesman for Jack's, which works with over 300 farmers, growers, and producers.

Jack’s is a discount supermarket on Fenland Way which is part of the Tesco family. Its name celebrates the value and ethos of Jack’s Cohen, who founded Tesco just over 100 years ago. =

For your chance to win, answer the following question:

What road is Jack’s supermarket Chatteris located on

To enter simply put your answer in an email – with the word Jack’s in the title line – and send to

Ben.Jolley@archant.co.uk

Closing date is January 25 2020 and the winner will be drawn at random.

Do not forget to include your phone number so that we can call you and let you know if you are the winner.