Win vouchers to spend at supermarket
- Credit: JACK'S
Chatteris supermarket Jack’s has again teamed up with Ely Standard/Wisbech Standard/Cambs Times to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a £100 voucher to spend in store.
That's not all though: two runners up will receive a £50 voucher each.
"This year more than ever before, we know people are feeling the pinch and need to make their money go further," said a spokesman for Jack's, which works with over 300 farmers, growers, and producers.
Jack’s is a discount supermarket on Fenland Way which is part of the Tesco family. Its name celebrates the value and ethos of Jack’s Cohen, who founded Tesco just over 100 years ago. =
For your chance to win, answer the following question:
You may also want to watch:
What road is Jack’s supermarket Chatteris located on
To enter simply put your answer in an email – with the word Jack’s in the title line – and send to
Most Read
- 1 Vaccine roll-out begins, 12 hours a day, seven days a week
- 2 'Small number of Covid-19 deaths' at care home
- 3 Artist impressions of how Mepal will be transformed into a £6.5m crematorium
- 4 Council offers reserved parking for elderly heading for Covid jab
- 5 Slimmer's life-changing weight loss story
- 6 Coronavirus test centre staff ‘receive abuse’ from angry motorists
- 7 Man attempts to smuggle MDMA tablets disguised as Mars Bar into jail
- 8 Man, 39, convicted of assault on two HMRC officers by beating
- 9 Tributes to 'loving, kind family man' and community stalwart
- 10 Dad of two killed on Fen road
Ben.Jolley@archant.co.uk
Closing date is January 25 2020 and the winner will be drawn at random.
Do not forget to include your phone number so that we can call you and let you know if you are the winner.