'Feel good' hamper for care homes

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:48 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 12:51 PM December 22, 2020
Chatteris supermarket Jack's has donated a 'feel good' hamper to local care homes ahead of the festive season. Some of The Gables care home team are pictured with their hamper. - Credit: JACK'S CHATTERIS

A Chatteris supermarket has donated a 'feel good' hamper to local care homes in Chatteris ahead of the festive season.

MiCareHome collected their Jack's hamper, which was filled with mince pies, biscuits, chocolates, Christmas puddings, and other treats for the residents to enjoy, on Thursday December 10.

Meanwhile The Gables had their hamper delivered on Wednesday December 16.

Chatteris supermarket Jack's has donated a 'feel good' hamper to local care homes ahead of the festive season. - Credit: JACK'S CHATTERIS

Peter Lonsdale, store manager of Jack's Chatteris, said: "Here at Jack's we are keen to continue building strong relationships with the community.

"We have donated to care homes, schools, nurseries, and hospitals to help out members of our community in any way we can.

"We hope the local care homes enjoy their festive hamper in the run up to Christmas."

Earlier this month, Jack's donated £400 to organisations including FACT Community Transport, March Camera Club and the White Hart Bowls Club in Warboys.

Christmas
Chatteris News

